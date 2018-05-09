'Outlander' season 4: Only three more episodes left to film

Most of the filming for “Outlander” season 4 has already been completed. The cast and crew recently wrapped filming on block 5 of the production, and that means there are just three more episodes to go before they announce the completion of filming.

Makeup Artist Anita Anderson revealed in a post on Instagram that they have finished the filming of block five of the new season. Each block consists of 2 episodes, which means they have finished 10 episodes.

There will be 13 episodes in season 4, and now that they have finished 10 episodes there are only three more episodes that the cast and crew members have to work on. What exciting scenes are Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) filming right now? The fans will have to wait to find out.

Details about the scenes that are being filmed for the last few episodes may be revealed in the coming weeks. The cast members and the producers have the habit of filming a video on the set on the last day of the filming, teasing the scenes they film, and the same can be expected this time around.

The plot of season 4 is based on the book “Drums of Autumn.” However, since this a TV adaptation the producers tend to juggle a few things around, and borrow scenes from the next book in the “Outlander” book series or in some cases add characters that are relevant to the future, but who are not found in the current book they are adapting,

The minor changes and the juggling of scenes helps to keep the show fresh and exciting for even the fans of the book series, who know exactly what will happen. What changes do the producers have in store this time around? The fans will have to wait and watch to find out.