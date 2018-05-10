'Outlander' season 4: New behind the scenes pictures

With the filming of “Outlander” season 4 nearly complete, the producers have announced when the show will air. New behind-the-scenes pictures from the production set have also been released online. The producers also announced the renewal of the show for season 5 and 6.

A behind-the-scenes picture of Caitriona Balfe (Claire) shows her playing with one of the dogs that has been cast to play the role of Rollo on the show [see below]. The picture shows the actress sporting grey and white streaks of hair.

Another group of pictures released online [see below] shows the two couples in the TV series. The first is Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire, and the second is Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin).

The fans have already seen the teaser of the next season in which the Frasers carry something suspicious in a carriage. The newly released picture shows Jamie and Claire taking some supplies in their carriage. The other picture of the two characters shows them in matching clothes.

The picture of Roger and Brianna shows a tender moment between the two characters. Bree appears to have hurt her head in this scene.

Meanwhile, Starz has announced the renewal of the TV series for season 5 and 6. Given the popularity of the show, the renewal is just a formality at this point of time. The announcement [see below] was made with a video of the magical stones of Craigh Na Dun.

Reacting to the announcement, Balfe said the fans got just what they wanted – more “Outlander.” In her post [see below] the actress jokingly asked her fellow cast member Heughan to get his zimmer frame ready, suggesting that he will need it; given the rapid pace of ageing of their respective characters on the show.

Heughan thanked writer Diana Gabaldon, without whom the show would not have been possible, and he also thanked the cast, crew, and the “great fans.”

Looks like we’re not the only ones who have fallen in love with Rollo. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/5YcnsRbNoY — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) May 9, 2018

Just look at two of our strong, amazing #Outlander couples. _ pic.twitter.com/6qOw8yPpuE — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) May 9, 2018

We couldna wait to tell you any longer. #Outlander will return to #STARZ for Season 4 this November AND for Seasons 5 and 6! https://t.co/GEqYWkh3e3 pic.twitter.com/U0ojNQrkcb — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) May 9, 2018

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

Credit: Caitriona Balfe/ twitter

I feel so lucky.Thank you to @Writer_DG and our great fans for supporting us on this memorable and life changing journey.So thrilled be play this character for two more!Big thank you to the cast, crew etc etc and of course, the sublime Claire herself @caitrionabalfe ! ... https://t.co/WWCFMNxhNE — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) May 9, 2018