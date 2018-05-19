'Outlander' season 4 production update: Filming the finale next week

The long production work for “Outlander” season 4 is finally wrapping up soon. Cast member Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) has confirmed in a recent interview that they will begin filming the finale episode next week.

In an interview posted on the YouTube channel This Morning, Heughan confirmed that they will begin filming the finale episode when he gets back on set next week. The production of each episode takes a while, so the filming will only wrap by June, if everything goes according to plan.

The cast members will get an extended break after filming the finale episode. As previously reported, the cast members will get seven months off, before they return to the set to start filming for season 5. Will they get a chance to film in the US next year?

There will be a total of 13 episodes on the show this year, but going forward it looks like this number will be reduced to 12. Both season 5 and 6 will be having 12 episodes, which should cut down the production time a little, but the fans may prefer a longer season.

After the filming wraps in June, the cast members can take a break, but the producers will get busy with the post production work. It will take some time for them to put together the final cut for all the episodes, but the fans can expect a behind-the-scenes video to be released by the cast members on the last day of filming from the set. The video may give the fans an idea about the scenes being filmed for the finale.

“Outlander” season 4 is set to air in November. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date, which may be done on the last day of filming. The production for season 5 is expected to begin by June 2019.