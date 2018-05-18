'Outlander' season 4: Sam Heughan was hoping for filming in US

Cast member Sam Heughan (Jamie) teased the plot of “Outlander” season 4 in a recent interview, and also spoke about how everyone was hoping to film in the US. The cast and crew members are currently busy filming in Scotland, which will be standing in for the American colonies on the show.

In an interview posted on the YouTube channel of This Morning, Heughan spoke about his character and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) building a home in the US in the next season. The actor pointed out that the time period in which his character has landed in the US is a time of the country’s infancy. This was the time when there was a lot of immigration, with different cultures colliding.

Heughan tried not to spill the beans when he was asked a spoiler question about the potential meeting of Jamie and his daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton). The actor talked about the events in season 3, and later teased that maybe Jamie’s wife and daughter do come back to him sometime later.

As the story moves to the US in the next season, Heughan said that he and the others were really excited about the possibility of filming in the US. However, the producers decided to film in Scotland. Heughan explained that an hour’s drive from the city of Glasgow will take people to a location that looks a lot like North Carolina.

The TV series has been renewed for two more season after season 4. Heughan joked that he will be 60 or 70 years old by the time that he is done with the show. The TV series is based on books written by Diana Gabaldon, who is currently writing the 10th book in the series.

Talking about the sex scenes on the show, Heughan was asked about the healthy love life of Jamie and Claire. Heughan accepted that he has done a fair bit of filming with no clothes on.