'Outlander' season 4: Sophie Skelton's 'gift' on the set

By @sachintrivedig on
Sophie Skelton
A picture of actor Sophie Skelton as Brianna in "Outlander" TV series. Outlander/ Facebook

Filming is not easy for “Outlander” season 4. From the mundane challenges to the gruelling late night shoots, the cast members have fought through it all, as the production is close to completion. In a recent post, Sophie Skelton (Brianna) talked about one such problem she faced on the set, and fellow cast members Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) teased her about it.

“Today must be my lucky day... just got poo'd on by a bird,” Skelton wrote on Twitter. Commenting on the post, some of the fans suggested that the actress may be getting some money, because that’s the belief in some parts of the world. One of the fans even asked Skelton to buy a lottery ticket.

Balfe decided to take the opportunity to have some fun with Skelton’s post. Balfe joked that the bird poop was a “gift” from Brianna’s mum and dad. She added that the gift was sent to make sure Skelton wasn’t missing her fellow cast members on the set.

Heughan joined in the joke and said that next time they will send “the donkey.” The fans also joined in with GIFs of donkeys.

Skelton may be preparing a practical joke on Heughan and Balfe, because she said that she will get the two actors “something just as lovely in return,” and this “gift” is already “on its way.”

Skelton plays the role of the on-screen daughter of Heughan and Balfe. Due to the events in the previous season she has been filming most of her scenes without Balfe.

Starz recently celebrated Mother’s Day with a picture of Claire as a mother on the show [see below]. The character is not only the mother for Bree, but she is also a mother figure for Fergus (César Domboy).

Meanwhile, Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts shared a new behind-the-scenes picture from the production set [see below].  The show has been renewed for both season 5 and 6, which should keep the team busy for two more years.

Credit: Matthew B. Roberts/ Twitter

Credit: Starz/ Twitter

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car