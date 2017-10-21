'Outlander' season 4 production update; César Domboy and Romann Berrux answer questions

A poster of Starz TV series "Outlander." Starring Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser.

A poster of Starz TV series "Outlander." Starring Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser. Outlander/ Facebook

Filming of “Outlander” season 4 is currently underway in Scotland. Co-executive Producer Maril Davis gave the fans an update about how things are progressing in an online Q&A. Cast members César Domboy and Romann Berrux also answered fan questions in a separate Q&A session.

There will be 13 episodes yet again in the fourth season, Davis confirmed. The cast and crew are currently filming the first block. The entire production is broken up into blocks, and each block consists of two episodes each. It takes 12 days to film an episode, and the entire filming wraps in about 10 months, after which the post production process starts.

Although the filming has started, not all scripts are ready at the moment. Davis said that they are half way through when it comes to the scripts.

There are two filming units being used this year. The main unit films on location and does the bulk of the work. The secondary unit films “pieces” or scenes that the main unit couldn’t finish during the scheduled days.

The fans will get to see more of Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) in season 4. However, the story essentially still remains to be about Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe).

The story takes the main characters to the US, but the filming will mostly take place in Scotland. It isn’t clear which other countries the cast and crew will travel to. Davis confirmed that they will certainly not be filming in the US, and admitted that they will not be able to capture the North Carolina weather because of this.

Meanwhile Domboy and Berrux, who both play the role of the character Fergus, answered a few fan questions online. Domboy revealed that he will be getting a wooden hand instead of a hook on the show, and Berrux said that the scene in which his hand gets chopped off was one of the most difficult scenes to do.

No. We are still filming our first block #AskMaril https://t.co/p3krXhsDDZ — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) October 20, 2017

We shoot 12 Days per episode. And often we have a couple days of 2nd unit filming #AskMaril https://t.co/ri63gmztWx — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) October 20, 2017

It’s a smaller filming unit that grabs pieces (or scenes) that we weren’t able to get during the main shooting days #askmaril https://t.co/dCpeFIjfeU — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) October 20, 2017

Claire and Jamie are always the focus. It’s their story #AskMaril https://t.co/iUnWCU2Awn — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) October 20, 2017

We are staying in Scotland for the bulk of S4 #AskMaril https://t.co/0OJWocQ7Rb — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) October 20, 2017

We won’t be able to capture the North Carolina weather. Just not possible. #AskMaril https://t.co/zRAnljJvLW — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) October 20, 2017

No one likes night shoots. Like I imagine people feel about night shifts! But some things can’t be faked! #AskMaril https://t.co/BkdVJG5XPh — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) October 20, 2017

My mum reads the books so she could spoil me actually _ — César Domboy (@CesarDomboy) October 19, 2017

Not a hook ! It's a wooden hand and it's quite challenging hah — César Domboy (@CesarDomboy) October 19, 2017

I would take my mum _ ! — Romann (@romannberrux) October 19, 2017