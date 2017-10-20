'Outlander' season 3 episode 6: Print Shop scene from Jamie's perspective

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A poster of Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

The Print Shop scene is finally here, but fans who are waiting for an hour-long reunion romance and sex in “Outlander” season 3 episode 6 will have to wait a little longer to see Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) enjoy each other’s company. A preview video and scenes from next episode have been teased online, showing what to expect on the show this week.

Episode 5 mostly focused on Claire and her emotional journey, as she prepared to step back in time once more to be reunited with the love of her life. It was only towards the end of the episode that fans finally got to see Jamie in his famous print shop.

Scenes of episode 6 released in the form of GIFs (see below) show Jamie entering his shop after adjusting the sign board. The scenes are obviously from the time before he met Claire. It will show the Print Shop scene from Jamie’s perspective. This should give fans a clue about the reaction of the Highlander after the unexpected visit by Claire.

While Claire had a lot of time to prepare both physically and mentally for the journey, Jamie didn’t have any warning. The Highlander has been thinking about his wife for 20 years, believing he will never see her again. When she suddenly appeared in his shop, the shock was a little too much.

The preview video (see below) shows how the characters spend a romantic evening together, after Jamie adjusts to the shock. They are both eager to get into bed together, so viewers can expect some steamy sex scenes.

“Outlander” season 3 episode 6 is titled “A. Malcolm,” and it will air on Oct. 22. According to the synopsis, Jamie’s business troubles will not let him enjoy the reunion for too long.

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

Credit: Outlander/ Facebook

Credit: Starz/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Nike panicking about LeBron James' wardrobe malfunction, new jerseys
Ben Simmons 'felt like he was playing 2K' during debut game
Jeremy Lin injury update: Nets guard has suffered 'significant injury'
Roger Federer gets World No. 1 boost after Rafael Nadal injury
New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 6 preview video
Meghan Markle's ‘very discreet tea party’ with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace
'Coronation Street' Oct. 20 spoilers
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Harry Strickland cast
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' immersive experience takes fans' breath away
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ New York Comic Con video
'The Walking Dead' season 8: Zombies come into war plan
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Daryl and Carol sneak peek
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car