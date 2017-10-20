'Outlander' season 3 episode 6: Print Shop scene from Jamie's perspective

The Print Shop scene is finally here, but fans who are waiting for an hour-long reunion romance and sex in “Outlander” season 3 episode 6 will have to wait a little longer to see Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) enjoy each other’s company. A preview video and scenes from next episode have been teased online, showing what to expect on the show this week.

Episode 5 mostly focused on Claire and her emotional journey, as she prepared to step back in time once more to be reunited with the love of her life. It was only towards the end of the episode that fans finally got to see Jamie in his famous print shop.

Scenes of episode 6 released in the form of GIFs (see below) show Jamie entering his shop after adjusting the sign board. The scenes are obviously from the time before he met Claire. It will show the Print Shop scene from Jamie’s perspective. This should give fans a clue about the reaction of the Highlander after the unexpected visit by Claire.

While Claire had a lot of time to prepare both physically and mentally for the journey, Jamie didn’t have any warning. The Highlander has been thinking about his wife for 20 years, believing he will never see her again. When she suddenly appeared in his shop, the shock was a little too much.

The preview video (see below) shows how the characters spend a romantic evening together, after Jamie adjusts to the shock. They are both eager to get into bed together, so viewers can expect some steamy sex scenes.

“Outlander” season 3 episode 6 is titled “A. Malcolm,” and it will air on Oct. 22. According to the synopsis, Jamie’s business troubles will not let him enjoy the reunion for too long.

