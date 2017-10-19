'Outlander' season 3: Evolution of Claire, Bree relationship

Claire (Caitriona Balfe) has finally crossed over into the past in “Outlander” season 3, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of Brianna’s (Sophie Skelton) storyline. The two characters finally began to bond on the show, and a new video shows the two actors sharing their insights about the evolution of the relationship between the mother and daughter.

In a video released by Sony [see below], Balfe explained how the turning point for her character and Brianna came at the end of season 2, when Claire told her daughter about Jamie (Sam Heughan). The revelation was the start for the two characters to rebuild their relationship.

“It’s almost as if they’re parenting each other,” Balfe said. When it came to the final decision of going back in time, it was Brianna who gave her permission, and also encouraged her mother to go back to Jamie.

Skelton said that the main reason for the conflicts between her character and Claire is that they are both very similar. The actress explained that even though there are similarities between the two they don’t admit it because that’s human nature to see certain character traits in other people that one doesn’t like, and at the same time refuse to accept that the same traits are present in oneself.

“Claire hasn’t been distant from Brianna because of Brianna. She’s been distant because of this whole thing that she actually wasn’t allowed to tell Bree,” Skelton said. “So it’s nice to have that kind of mutual understanding in this season.”

Although Claire has gone back in time, Balfe revealed that they tried to make sure that they show her character doesn’t forget her daughter. The actress said that everyone wants to believe that this all encompassing love between Jamie and Claire will “cure everything,” but she pointed out that her character has sacrificed a lot to go back, and this should not be taken “too lightly.”

We talked to #Outlander's @caitrionambalfe and @SkeltonSophie about the evolution of Claire and Brianna's relationship so far in Season 3. pic.twitter.com/f2P2PstYLl — Sony (@Sony) October 18, 2017

