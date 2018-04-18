'Outlander' season 4: Night shoot with fire effects

Details of a night shoot at CEMEX Gartshore Plant in Scotland for “Outlander” season 4 have surfaced online. The production at this location involves fire effects, and a team from the show has reached out to residents nearby to inform them about what they will be doing.

A letter written by a manager working for the TV series on location has written a letter to residents close to the CEMEX Gartshore Plant. A picture of the letter has been posted on Twitter for all the fans to see.

The filming has been scheduled for two nights, the 18th and the 21st of this month. They will be using fire on the set, but the team has taken enough precautions to make sure things don’t go out of control. Fire Scotland and Police Scotland have been informed about the fire being used during the filming, and in addition to this the production crew has its own fire cover ready at the set.

The letter asks the people close to the production set not to be alarmed when they do see the fire. The team from the show has already spoken to a number of residents who will be directly affected by the filming, and they will speak to the others in due course of time, according to the letter. The recipients of the letter also have a number to call in case they wish to discuss any of the issues raised by the team about the filming.

The flame effects appear to be huge, as the letter suggests that the fire may be visible from nearby residents. What is the production team burning down? The fans of Diana Gabaldon’s book series may know the answer to that. The rest of the fans will have to wait till the show airs to find out.

“Outlander” season 4 is set to air some time later this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.