'Outlander' season 4: New cast member 'hooked' to books

New fans are discovering the “Outlander” book series all the time, but interestingly one of the cast members of season 4 has now revealed that he has been “hooked” to Diana Gabaldon’s books. Colin McFarlane has been researching the books to prepare to play Ulysses on the show, and he appears quite happy to have discovered the books.

McFarlane has joined the cast of the show just this year, and he appears to have started reading Gabaldon’s books from “A Breath of Snow and Ashes,” which is the sixth novel in the “Outlander” series. The plot of this book takes place between 1773 and 776, and it is based in the American colony of North Carolina.

A fan’s journey of discovering the joy in the romance of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) began with the sixth novel, and this was communicated to McFarlane online. Replying to the comment, the actor said that he too was in the same boat [see below].

McFarlane may have started his journey with “A Breath of Snow and Ashes,” but the actor said that he is “hooked” to the book series. The actor is in for a ride when he goes back to the first book to discover how Jamie and Claire first met, fell in love, endured unspeakable hardships, got separated, and then met each other again decades later in a print shop.

As far as the new character Ulyses is concerned, he is the butler of another important new character being introduced this year – Aunt Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy). These two characters will be seen in a plantation known as River Run.

Filming of “Outlander” season 4 is currently ongoing in Scotland. The TV series is set to return some time later this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.