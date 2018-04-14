'Outlander' season 3 deleted scene of pillow talk

'Outlander'
A picture of Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) in the Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

A deleted scene from “Outlander” season 3 has been released online. The scene shows a pillow talk between Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe), which comes after the Print Shop sequence. The following article contains spoilers.

The video posted on VanityFair shows a scene that didn’t make the final cut of season 3. The scene was supposed to be featured in episode 6. Claire has travelled back through time again to be reunited with the love of her life, and the Frasers attempt to rekindle their love.

It has been a long time since the two lovers saw each other, and they have changed during this time of separation. The two characters attempt to rediscover who they are. In the scene, Claire recounts how Jamie once asked her about their relationship, and she wasn’t sure at that time. Now, they have come full circle, as she still doesn’t know exactly how things are between them.

Jamie recalls the time when Claire set his hand. The Sassenach says that that was her first orthopaedic surgery. The highlander is curious to know about all the things his wife has done as a medical practitioner from the time she set his hand. Claire of course went on to become a doctor, a big achievement considering the time period that she was in.

Claire attempts to explain to her husband her role as a surgeon. The best way she can describe her job is healing people with a knife. Jamie points out the contradiction in the statement, and adds that it suits the Sassenach very well.

Both Heughan and Balfe are currently busy filming for season 4 in Scotland. The show is set to bring more Jamie and Claire romance this year.

Filming is expected to continue for some more time before they wrap, and then the post production work will begin. Season 4 is expected to air some time later this year.

Join the Discussion
