'Outlander' season 4: New filming pictures leak online

New pictures from the production set of “Outlander” season 4 have leaked online. The pictures were reportedly taken at a location that is standing in for Fraser’s Ridge. A new behind-the-scenes picture of Caitriona Balfe (Claire) in full costume has also been released online.

The first leaked picture posted on Twitter shows Claire having a chat with Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix). The loyal companion of Jamie (Sam Heughan) will be sporting a long white beard this time around, along with a long coat and a hat.

The two other photos show filming in the wilderness. One of the cast members in this shoot appears to be Heughan. The pictures are supposedly of Fraser’s Ridge.

In the books written by Diana Gabaldon, on which the TV series is based, Fraser’s Ridge is a piece of property that is owned by Jamie. The land consists of about ten thousand acres in North Carolina. Over the course of the next season the highlander will go about acquiring some property and eventually he will live with his family on Fraser’s Ridge and also find some tenants.

Meanwhile, the official Twitter page of the TV series has released a new picture of Balfe online [see below]. The picture shows the actress with a hint of grey hair, riding a horse. This appears to be a behind-the-scenes picture from the production set of season 4. The post compliments Balfe on her beautiful smile.

The cast members of the show are famous for their online banter, and the most recent funny comment is from Steven Cree (Ian Murray). There is an important sex scene that may be featured in the upcoming season, and Cree joked about the possibility of it being between his character and Jamie.

Filming for “Outlander” season 4 is currently ongoing in Scotland. The show is set to air some time later this year.

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter