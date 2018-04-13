'Outlander' season 4: New filming pictures leak online

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A poster of Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

New pictures from the production set of “Outlander” season 4 have leaked online. The pictures were reportedly taken at a location that is standing in for Fraser’s Ridge. A new behind-the-scenes picture of Caitriona Balfe (Claire) in full costume has also been released online.

The first leaked picture posted on Twitter shows Claire having a chat with Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix). The loyal companion of Jamie (Sam Heughan) will be sporting a long white beard this time around, along with a long coat and a hat.

The two other photos show filming in the wilderness. One of the cast members in this shoot appears to be Heughan. The pictures are supposedly of Fraser’s Ridge.

In the books written by Diana Gabaldon, on which the TV series is based, Fraser’s Ridge is a piece of property that is owned by Jamie. The land consists of about ten thousand acres in North Carolina. Over the course of the next season the highlander will go about acquiring some property and eventually he will live with his family on Fraser’s Ridge and also find some tenants.

Meanwhile, the official Twitter page of the TV series has released a new picture of Balfe online [see below]. The picture shows the actress with a hint of grey hair, riding a horse. This appears to be a behind-the-scenes picture from the production set of season 4. The post compliments Balfe on her beautiful smile.

The cast members of the show are famous for their online banter, and the most recent funny comment is from Steven Cree (Ian Murray). There is an important sex scene that may be featured in the upcoming season, and Cree joked about the possibility of it being between his character and Jamie.

Filming for “Outlander” season 4 is currently ongoing in Scotland. The show is set to air some time later this year.

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
IKEA expansion plans set to create new jobs in Australia
Red Lea Chickens enters voluntary administration after 60 years in business
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
Australian startup Sendle offers guaranteed lower price for national parcel sending
Australian startup Sendle offers guaranteed lower price for national parcel sending
Over 1000 homes in Melbourne, Sydney connect to fibre-to-the-curb NBN service
Over 1000 homes in Melbourne, Sydney connect to fibre-to-the-curb NBN service
More Business
Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Brisbane for Australian tour
'Gift from Stephen': Homeless people enjoy special Easter meal from Hawking family
Zuckerberg fires back at Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Facebook criticism
6 Melbourne police officers filmed beating, humiliating pensioner might face suspension
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
More News
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online
Sebastian Vettel continues early domination of 2018 Formula One season
Champions League: Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool beat 'best team in the world'
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: Pictures of Frasers Ridge
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 20 'Judgment Day' spoilers
Sister slams Meghan Markle for not inviting family to wedding
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: J.J. Abrams may use new technology
'The Walking Dead' season 8 finale preview: The last fight
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Negan prepares for Rick
‘Supernatural’ 13x18: ‘Bring ‘em Back Alive’ brings back Gabriel’s grace and humour
‘Supernatural’ 13x18: ‘Bring ‘em Back Alive’ brings back Gabriel’s grace and humour
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car