'Outlander' season 4: Expect changes to that big river bank scene

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) in the Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

A big scene of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) is expected to be featured in “Outlander’ season 4. The scene was supposed to be in season 3. In a recent interview the producers and the lead cast members of the show teased the possibility of them doing it this year. The following article contains minor spoilers.

In an interview with ETOnline Balfe refused to spill any beans about the scene at the river bank that appears at the start of Diana Gabaldon’s book “Drums of Autumn.” A part of the book has already been adapted for season 3, but this scene hasn’t been seen yet. But, since this is an important scene that the fans are looking forward to; there is a chance of it being featured on the show this year.

Heughan teased the possibility of the scene being featured in season 4, but didn’t offer a concrete confirmation. In a way the confirmation came from the producers.

The sex at the river bank may be featured on the show, but there may be some changes to it. Co-executive Producer Maril Davis pointed out that the scene takes place in North Carolina, where it is hot and humid, making a swim in the river a pleasant experience. The filming of the TV series on the other hand is taking place in Scotland, and Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore explained that the cast and crew of the show wouldn’t prefer to hang out in the rivers in Scotland.

Davis said that the TV series has a way of changing things from the books while adapting the story, and the same may be done to the sex scene at the river bank. Heughan too teased this possibility when he said that there will be water involved in the scene, but it may not be a river.

