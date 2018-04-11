'Outlander' season 4: Maril Davis confirms filming huge scene

A big scene of “Outlander” season 4 has been filmed recently, Co-executive Producer Maril Davis has confirmed on Twitter. The scene is arguably the biggest moment on screen this year that the fans are looking forward to, just like the Print Shop scene was the most highly anticipated last year.

“Sorry, lass. I’m a marrit man,” is the new “Heard on the set” dialogue that Davis teased online [see below]. The line is straight from the books written by Diana Gabadon, on which the TV series is based, and it is from an important scene. The following portion of the article contains spoilers.

The dialogue Davis has teased is from the very first meeting between Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her biological father Jamie (Sam Heughan). Claire (Caitriona Balfe) isn’t a part of the scene to make the introductions, but Bree is able to recognise her father. The Highlander on the other hand will take some time to recognise his daughter, thanks to the pictures his wife brought from the future.

The tender moment between the father and daughter may be the highlight of the show this year. Fans of Gabaldon’s book series have been waiting for a long time to see this scene on screen, just as they had been waiting to see the Print shop scene. The producers appear to be sticking to the books in this scene, something that the fans will be keen on.

Meanwhile, the official Twitter page of the show is celebrating National Siblings Day. The GIF that has been released online [see below] shows Jamie embracing his sister Jenny (Laura Donnelly).

While the fans wait for the next season to air they can buy the Collector’s Edition of season 3 that has been released. The Blu-ray set contains bonus content and can be purchased on online retail stores like Target.

