'Outlander' TV series: Behind the scenes pictures of Culloden on anniversary

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of Tobias Menzies as Black Jack Randall in Starz TV series "Outlander." Facebook/Outlander

It’s been a while since the fans saw the Battle of Culloden on the “Outlander” TV series, but the historical event hasn’t been forgotten by the cast and crew. On the 272 year anniversary of the battle, cast member Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts have shared behind-the-scenes pictures related to Culloden.

“Culloden 272years ago. Not forgotten. The end of one story. Beginning of another?” Heughan wrote in his post [see below]. The picture the actor shared shows the actors preparing to film the battle sequence, and the crew members creating the right atmosphere for it.

The Battle of Culloden was a big part of the plot on the show, with Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) attempting to change history to save the highlanders. The actual battle took place in the premiere episode of season 3.

The battle on the show was a big moment for the lead character Jamie, as he faced his final fight against his arch nemesis Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies) in this battle.

Pictures shared by Roberts [see below] show Menzies and the other actors in the heat of the battle. Black Jack was an officer in the British army who fought against the highlanders.

Each year people from far and wide gather at the historic battlefield to pay their respects and remember the day. According to a report by Scotsman the anniversary has been attracting more people each year. About a thousand people reportedly attended the commemoration this time around, and one woman is said to have travelled all the way from Ohio.

The Battle of Culloden storyline is finished in the “Outlander” TV series, but just as Heughan pointed out; the end of one story has led to the beginning of another. Filming of season 4 of the show is currently ongoing in Scotland, and this time the storyline has shifted to the American colonies.

Credit: Sam Heughan/ Twitter

Credit: Matthew B. Roberts/ Twitter

