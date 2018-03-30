'Outlander' season 4: The love for horses on the set

By @sachintrivedig on
Caitriona Balfe
Cast member Caitriona Balfe poses during a photocall for the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The story may have shifted to the American Colonies in “Outlander” season 4, but the setting is still very much the same. Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will still be surrounded by wilderness, and there will be a lot of horses there too, just like the way it was in Scotland.

The cast members of the show have shared some pictures from the production set, and they are of the horses. After spending hours on the set with the horses, the cast members have developed a sort of friendship with the animals they work with. Balfe in particular seems to be loving the work she has to do with her “co-stars.”

A recent video that has been shared online by the official Instagram page of the show [see below] shows a horse getting friendly with Balfe. The caption of the video jokes about the crew members feeling “jealous” of Balfe’s friendship.

Meanwhile, an interesting character from the previous season may be making a surprising comeback this year. Hannah James (Lady Geneva Dunsany) shared a picture of a carriage online [see below] and the actress captioned the picture with the hashtag “Virginia.”

Fans of the TV series who have read the books written by Diana Gabaldon, on which the show is based, will remember that Virginia is a prominent location in the upcoming season. Will Lady Geneva return?

Meanwhile, César Domboy (Fergus) has also shared a picture online [see below]. The picture is that of Lauren Lyle (Marsali) in full costume. The actor joked that Marsali had some weird cravings for strawberries when the picture was taken. The picture is a throw back from the previous season, and not from the current filming.

“Outlander” season 4 is set to premiere sometime later this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.

Personally, we’re jealous of the friends @caitrionabalfe is making on set. #STARZ ・・・ Repost from @caitrionabalfe: The day I fell in love with a boy called Nirvana ______ #Outlander #season4

A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Mar 27, 2018 at 10:28am PDT

Credit: Outlander/ Instagram

_ #virginia _

A post shared by Hannah James (@hannahjames) on Mar 9, 2018 at 1:37pm PST

Credit: Hannah James/ Instagram

Reminiscing about Jamaïca and Marsali weirdly craving for strawberries _____ @laurenlyle7 @outlander_starz #OL3 #turtlesoup #tbt

A post shared by César Domboy (@cesardomboy) on Mar 28, 2018 at 5:04am PDT

Credit: César Domboy/ Instagram

Related
Join the Discussion
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream: Watch NBA online
Kevin Durant ejected in first game back from injury
Joel Embiid injury update: Sixers star could miss up to four weeks
2018 FIFA World Cup: England squad to be named early by Gareth Southgate
Darren Lehmann steps down as Australia cricket coach
Darren Lehmann steps down as Australia cricket coach
Cleveland Cavaliers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
Cleveland Cavaliers vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 17 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2: Moving towards diplomacy from war
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Flaming sword in leaked pictures
'Outlander' star Tobias Menzies cast in 'The Crown'
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 18 spoilers: Adam gets framed [VIDEO]
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 18 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Outlander' season 4: The love for horses on the set
‘Outlander’ season 4: Cast members share pictures from set
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car