'Outlander' season 4: The love for horses on the set

Cast member Caitriona Balfe poses during a photocall for the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016.

Cast member Caitriona Balfe poses during a photocall for the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The story may have shifted to the American Colonies in “Outlander” season 4, but the setting is still very much the same. Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will still be surrounded by wilderness, and there will be a lot of horses there too, just like the way it was in Scotland.

The cast members of the show have shared some pictures from the production set, and they are of the horses. After spending hours on the set with the horses, the cast members have developed a sort of friendship with the animals they work with. Balfe in particular seems to be loving the work she has to do with her “co-stars.”

A recent video that has been shared online by the official Instagram page of the show [see below] shows a horse getting friendly with Balfe. The caption of the video jokes about the crew members feeling “jealous” of Balfe’s friendship.

Meanwhile, an interesting character from the previous season may be making a surprising comeback this year. Hannah James (Lady Geneva Dunsany) shared a picture of a carriage online [see below] and the actress captioned the picture with the hashtag “Virginia.”

Fans of the TV series who have read the books written by Diana Gabaldon, on which the show is based, will remember that Virginia is a prominent location in the upcoming season. Will Lady Geneva return?

Meanwhile, César Domboy (Fergus) has also shared a picture online [see below]. The picture is that of Lauren Lyle (Marsali) in full costume. The actor joked that Marsali had some weird cravings for strawberries when the picture was taken. The picture is a throw back from the previous season, and not from the current filming.

“Outlander” season 4 is set to premiere sometime later this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.

Credit: Outlander/ Instagram

_ #virginia _ A post shared by Hannah James (@hannahjames) on Mar 9, 2018 at 1:37pm PST

Credit: Hannah James/ Instagram

Credit: César Domboy/ Instagram