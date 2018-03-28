'Outlander' season 4 spoilers: Rape scene not used to make political point

There will be another big rape scene in “Outlander” season 4 that the fans will have to endure. However, the producers of the show have promised to handle this storyline with the same amount of care and sensitivity with which they have handled such scenes before. The following article contains spoilers.

The plot of the next season is based on Diana Gabaldon’s book “Drums of Autumn,” in which Brianna (Sophie Skelton) travels back in time to meet her parents and is raped by the new villain Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers). While the producers can try and skip certain material in the books, this particular storyline is important because it has an impact on the future of the story.

The producers may not be in a position to skip the rape scene, but in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the producers promised to handle the subject matter with care.

Co-executive producer Maril Davis pointed out that the rape scenes on the show that have come before have never been done in a gratuitous manner. The producer explained that even going forward they are going to show such scenes in a way that helps the audience understand what the character is going through.

The treatment of the rape scene is particularly important this time around because of the Me Too campaign, where real life victims of rape are coming forward with their stories.

Executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts added that they are not trying to make a political statement with the rape scene. He said that the moment it feels like a political statement then they have “lost the plot.” The producer also pointed out that such scenes tell a lot about the time in which the show is based.

Executive Producer Toni Graphia echoed Roberts’ statements and said that they want to show something that was “unfortunately very prevalent in that period and was one of the dangers of being back there.” “We want to show the dark parts as well as the interesting, exciting parts. We want to put our characters through those tests and trials," Graphia said.