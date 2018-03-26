'Outlander' season 4: Frank may be back in flashbacks

By @sachintrivedig on
Outlander
A picture of Tobias Menzies as Frank and Caitriona Balfe as Claire in the Starz TV series "Outlander." Facebook/ Outlander

Tobias Menzies’ role may have come to an end, but he may be reprising his role as Frank in “Outlander” season 4. In a recent interview, Co-executive Producer Maril Davis explained how there are still some scenes that remain to be shown when it comes to this character.

Frank may be back in flashback sequences in the next season. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Davis pointed out that Frank comes back in the books written by Diana Gabaldon even after the character has died, in the form of flashbacks. The TV series may be taking a similar route to bring back the character.

Davis admitted that not everyone is a fan of Frank, but she added that the team behind the show loves Menzies and his character is “so much fun to play with.”

What will the fans see from Frank in the next season? Davis teased that there are some scenes with regards to his relationship with Claire (Caitriona Balfe) that the fans haven’t yet seen. So far the TV series has shown Frank’s reaction to his wife going missing, his efforts to make the marriage work after Claire’s return, and then the eventual break down of the marriage and his affair.

The fans will also get to see precious moments of Frank’s relationship with his daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton). Readers should note that although Claire played a role in raising Bree she was lost in her own world during this time, constantly thinking about Jamie (Sam Heughan).

Season 3 showed the parallel journeys of Claire and Jamie, and this tool may be used again in season 4. Fans who have read Diana Gabaldon’s books know that Brianna will be travelling back in time to meet her biological father Jamie. Will the producers use the flashbacks of Bree with Frank as a contrast to the present time events?

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car