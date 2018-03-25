'Outlander' season 4: A new kind of romance for Jamie and Claire

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) in the Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

Fans who are looking forward to a lot of romance between Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will not be disappointed with “Outlander” season 4. In a recent interview the producers of the show and the cast members teased details about what to expect, with the lead character starting a new life in the American colonies.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore teased that the show this time around has a “Little House on the Praire” feel to it. The producer teased that this period of time is the longest that Jamie and Claire will be with each other. This time together will help them reconnect like never before and since they have spent almost twenty years apart they will rediscover who they are.

The setting in the American Colonies has elements of danger, but their life is relatively calmer. "There's this beautiful domesticity that's happening where we see them find their home for the first time and create it in the way that they want," Balfe said.

As far as Jamie is concerned, he has been on the run for the most part of his life. It is only now that he will experience freedom like never before. Heughan teased that his character dreams of being a laird and to have a family, which will be a big challenge because he has reached American with next to nothing. “Jamie has to make some pretty big decisions to gain land and resources,” Heughan said.

To help Jamie with all his challenges he has the support of his loving wife, who knows so much about the history of America, which they can put to good use.  "We're showing their healthy relationship moving forward and hopefully we see them grow together well into their 90s," Co-executive Producer Maril Davis said.

