'Outlander' season 4 villain will be worse than Black Jack

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of Tobias Menzies as Black Jack Randall in Starz TV series "Outlander." Facebook/Outlander

The new villain in “Outlander” season 4 is worse than Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies), at least that’s what the producer are aiming for. In a recent interview cast member Sam Heughan (Jamie) and the producers teased details about what the fans can expect to see on the show this year.

The new villain on the show is the pirate Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers). In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Heughan teased some details about this new character, and the report teases the character being worse than Black Jack.

“Think Black Jack was bad? Just wait until you see Bonnet,” the report says. Heughan admitted that it will be hard to top Black Jack, but the actor added that the new comer on the show Speleers is committed to this goal of portraying an even more terrifying villain.

“People are going to hate him,” Heughan said. The pirate is charming, and with the Speleers’ good looks the fans may like him at first. However, the audience will get to understand what he’s really like when the villain does some “terrible things.” Heughan said that Stephen is a “great new villain.”

"He's such a nice guy in real life but this is really dark. He's such a great baddie with charm yet danger and he's adorable,” Co-executive Producer Maril Davis said. "Stephen Bonnet is a pure psychopath and a narcissist,” Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts said, and added that the  main preoccupation of the villain on a daily bases is finding new things that give him pleasure. Roberts also teased that Stephen is like a chameleon who has the ability to act like anybody and fit into any situation.

How did Stephen Bonnet turn out to be the way he is? Executive Producer Toni Graphia explained that the character has been lucky for the most part of his life, and this luck has made him feel invincible.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car