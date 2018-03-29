'Outlander' star Tobias Menzies cast in 'The Crown'

Tobias Menzies has signed on to play the role of Prince Philip in “The Crown” season 3. The actor is expected to reprise his role as frank Randall in “Outlander” season 4, but so far there has been no news about the actor filming any scenes.

According to a report by Deadline, actor Paul Bettany was previously in talks to play the role of Prince Philip in the Netflix series. However, the actor backed out of it for some reason, and Menzies got the opportunity to sign the deal.

Menzies has reportedly signed the deal to appear in the next two seasons of “The Crown.” He will begin shooting for this new role in the UK in summer.

“Outlander” cast member Caitriona Balfe (Claire), who played the onscreen wife of Menzies’ character, and Executive Producer Maril Davis congratulated the actor on being cast in the Netflix series [see below].

Menzies will be a busy man in the coming months. Apart from his role in “The Crown” and his possible cameo as Frank in “Outlander” season 4, the actor may also have to film a few scenes as Edmure Tully in the poplar HBO TV series “Game of Thrones,” which is currently filming the last season.

With such a busy time ahead it may be a challenge for the actor to manage his production schedule. However, the cast and crew of the Starz TV series love to work with the actor and have teased his possible return at some time in the future. The actor’s character is a part of the books written by Diana Gabaldon that are yet to be adapted for the TV series, so the fans haven’t seen the last of Frank yet.

“Outlander” season 4 is expected to premiere sometime later this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.