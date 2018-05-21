'Outlander' season 4: Leaked pictures reveal dead character's return

By @sachintrivedig on
Outlander
A picture of Tobias Menzies as Frank and Caitriona Balfe as Claire in the Starz TV series "Outlander." Facebook/ Outlander

Newly leaked pictures from the production set of “Outlander” season 4 reveal the return of a dead character. There will be another time travel on the show, and that means a big reunion is on the cards. The following article contains spoilers.

Tobias Menzies will be reprising his role as Frank Randall in the next season. Pictures of the actor posted on Twitter show him in Frank’s typical attire. The actor can be seen wearing a long overcoat, hat, and thick glasses.

Frank is dead on the show, along with Black Jack. One way for Menzies to reprise his role will be through a flash back that shows an important moment for his wife Claire (Caitriona Balfe) or his daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton).

Another picture leaked from the production set, and posted on Twitter, shows Menzies filming at a harbour. Given the location, the setting, and the presence of another cast member, this doesn’t seem to be a flashback sequence.

A more clear picture of Menzies on the set posted on Twitter  shows him walking with one of the extras on the show. Readers should note the costume the extra is wearing is a period costume that is not from Frank’s time line.

The plot becomes more clear with this picture on Twitter that suggests that Skelton is there on the set with Menzies. Fans who have watched the show know that Frank and his daughter didn’t go through the stones before Claire did, which leaves one plausible explanation.

Brianna will travel through the stones for some reason, and she may see her father’s vision after travelling back in time. Will Frank return to guide his daughter at a time when she will need his help?

Filming of “Outlander” season 4 is nearing completion, which means that the fans will get to see Frank in either the finale or the penultimate episode.

