'Outlander' season 4 leaked pictures: Brianna gets a beautiful new costume

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of Sophie Skelton as Brianna and Caitriona Balfe as Claire in "Outlander" TV series. Outlander/ Facebook

New pictures from the production set of “Outlander” season 4 have leaked online. The pictures show Brianna’s (Sophie Skelton) beautiful new dress, and they also tease the plot of the story. The following article contains spoilers.

Filming is currently taking place at Dunure, Scotland. Pictures posted on JustJared show cast members Skelton and Steven Cree (Ian Murray) filming together. A large number of extras can also be seen in the background. Cree was wearing a green sock that will be used to edit out his leg in the post production, leaving only the wooden stump.

Brianna’s new dress is the all too familiar Scottish gown. She is wearing the same earth colours that her parents wore in Scotland. The pictures suggest that she will be travelling through time from the same magical stones at Craigh na Dun that were used by Claire (Caitriona Balfe).

Since Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire are in the American colonies at the time of Brianna’s travel back in time, the person she will meet instead is Ian. The leaked pictures suggest that the two characters will be travelling on a ship to seek out the Frasers.

Ian has good reason to travel with Brianna. Apart from the obligation he will feel as a guardian in the absence of the Frasers, he also has the responsibility of finding out how his son is doing.

Young Ian (John Bell) was kidnapped by pirates the last time his parents saw him. The character’s fate at the moment is unknown, after the ship wreck in the season 3 finale.

While Skelton and Cree were busy filming their scenes, the other cast members appear to have gotten some time off. Heughan took this time to catch-up with Graham McTavish (Dougal MacKenzie), and the latter shared a picture of them together at Venice Beach.

Credit: Graham McTavish/ Twitter

