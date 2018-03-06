'Outlander' season 4: 'All about Ian travelling forward in time'

Steven Cree
A picture of actor Steven Cree as Ian Murray on Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

As new characters join the show in “Outlander” season 4, there may be some other veteran characters who may have to retire to the background, and eventually leave the show. Who will leave the show? The producers know the answer to that, and the fans of Diana Gabaldon’s book series have an idea, but an online comment by a concerned fan prompted a response by Steven Cree (Ian Murray).

Cree shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the production set, teasing Richard Rankin (Roger) for having his characters first name on his trailer rather than the last name [see below]. Responding to the tease, one of the fans remarked how difficult it will be for the fans, along with the cast and crew, when Cree leaves the show.

Shocked by the fan’s comment, Cree jokingly enquired whether he has been fired. The official Twitter page of the show responded by saying that they thought the plot of season 4 was “all about Ian travelling forward in time and getting a better prosthetic leg.”

Season 4 may be a watershed moment for the show. The story will begin to slowly move away from Scotland, and will start to shift towards America. What will happen to the characters in Scotland? One possibility is that they will slowly fade into the background, as Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) meet new people.

Concerned by the possibility of Cree having to exit the show, the fan suggested that they can petition the producers to write Ian into many of the future episodes. The fan pointed out that the producers are doing this for Tobias Menzies (Frank/Black Jack).

Will “Outlander” season 4 be the last for Ian? While Ian is a solemn character, Cree is quite different in real life. The trademark humour of the actor has managed to win the affection of not only the fans but also the fellow cast members.

Credit: Steven Cree/ Twitter

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

