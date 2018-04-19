'Outlander' season 4: Jamie gets a grand new costume

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) in the Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

New pictures from the production set of “Outlander” season 4 have leaked online. The cast and crew were busy filming in Glasgow, where lead actors Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) were spotted.

The pictures posted on TownandCountryMag shows the actors covering their costume with a black jacket, but one of the pictures clearly reveals the new costume of Jamie. People of that time generally reused old clothes, especially the more opulent ones, but the picture of the highlander shows that he will be getting another grand dress.

The fans previously saw Jamie wear opulent dresses in France, and then again during the ball of Lord John Grey (David Berry) in Jamaica. The new dress is equally grand. The white coat with beautiful embroidery makes the character look majestic. It will be interesting to see how Jamie will look on screen in this new costume.

Some of the extras were also seen on the set wearing extravagant costumes, even though they did their best to cover up. It appears that the Frasers will be attending another big ball in North Carolina.

While Balfe was also spotted on the set, the only thing that the fans could see was her new hairstyle. Claire will be sporting a grey streak in her hair. As far as the costume is concerned, Balfe did a very good job of covering it all up, not even allowing a hint of the colour to be exposed to eager fans. The actors interacted with the fans who had gone there to see the filming.

Balfe and Heughan were in Glasgow to film. It was a cold day on the set, and it was also raining. The actors have often complained that they don’t get enough sun while filming in Scotland, and it looks like that problem continues for them.

