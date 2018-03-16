'Outlander' season 4: Governor Tryon cast

An important new character Governor Tryon has been cast in “Outlander” season 4. Although the producers haven’t made the official announcement, the actor’s resume leaked this detail online. The character will be seen in the American colonies, where Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) currently find themselves.

Actor Tim Downie’s resume posted on IndependentTalent website reveals that he will be playing the role of Governor Tryon in the next season of the Starz TV series. The actor is known for his role as Duke of Gloucester in the 2010 film “The King’s Speech.” Some of his other projects include “Les Misérables,” “Toast of London,” and “Upstart Crow.”

Tryon is the governor of North Carolina, a military man who was promoted till the rank of lieutenant colonel in his career, and who married a London heiress. He later became the acting lieutenant governor of the Province of North Carolina through his personal connections, and this is where the Frasers will meet him.

The plot of the next season is based on Diana Gabaldon’s book “Drums of Autumn.” Governor Tryon first appears in this novel, but he is a significant part of the storyline and is seen again in the next novel “The Fiery Cross.”

The Frasers have arrived in America just at the time when people were still coming in to settle down there. This is the New World that offers excitement and opportunity to enterprising individuals.

Fans have already seen a teaser from the next season that shows Claire telling her husband about the challenging time America will face during this period, and how the people will be inspired during this era to realise their dreams and ambitions in the land of opportunity.

Filming of “Outlander” season 4 is currently ongoing in Scotland. The show is set to premiere sometime later this year.