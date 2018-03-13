'Outlander' season 4: Filming on the streets of Glasgow this week

Filming for “Outlander” season 4 continues in Scotland. This week the cast and crew will be busy filming in Glasgow. Some of the streets in the city will reportedly be closed down for a few days, to allow the production to go on smoothly.

According to a report by DailyRecord, fans who want to see Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) will head to the Saltmarket area of Glasgow this week. The cast and crew will be filming in the outdoors, giving the fans a chance to visit the set and interact with the stars. Readers should note, however, that there is no official confirmation about which of the actors will be involved in the filming there.

Filming is reportedly scheduled to take place on the 14th and 15th from 12 p.m. to midnight. Turnbull Street and James Morrison Street at St Andrews Square will be closed down for the production during this time. Traffic will be diverted from London Road to Saltmarket, and the diversions will end at Steel Street.

The cast and crew were previously spotted at Ayrshire village of Dunure. Sophie Skelton (Brianna) and Steven Cree (Ian Murray) were spotted filming their scenes at this location, while Heughan and Balfe seemed to have had some time off during this shoot. Behind-the-scenes pictures from this production set have leaked online, giving the fans hints about what to expect in the plot this year.

Pictures from Glasgow may also leak online, when the cast and crew begin filming later this week. It will be interesting to see what scenes the team will be filming here.

The producers are continuing to use Scotland to film scenes related to the US. Both the timelines of American Colonies of the past and the scenes of the 20th century are being filmed in Scotland.