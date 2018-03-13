'Outlander' season 4: Filming on the streets of Glasgow this week

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A behind the scenes picture of Sam Heughan (Jamie) for the sets of Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

Filming for “Outlander” season 4 continues in Scotland. This week the cast and crew will be busy filming in Glasgow. Some of the streets in the city will reportedly be closed down for a few days, to allow the production to go on smoothly.

According to a report by DailyRecord, fans who want to see Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) will head to the Saltmarket area of Glasgow this week. The cast and crew will be filming in the outdoors, giving the fans a chance to visit the set and interact with the stars. Readers should note, however, that there is no official confirmation about which of the actors will be involved in the filming there.

Filming is reportedly scheduled to take place on the 14th and 15th from 12 p.m. to midnight. Turnbull Street and James Morrison Street at St Andrews Square will be closed down for the production during this time. Traffic will be diverted from London Road to Saltmarket, and the diversions will end at Steel Street.

The cast and crew were previously spotted at Ayrshire village of Dunure. Sophie Skelton (Brianna) and Steven Cree (Ian Murray) were spotted filming their scenes at this location, while Heughan and Balfe seemed to have had some time off during this shoot. Behind-the-scenes pictures from this production set have leaked online, giving the fans hints about what to expect in the plot this year.

Pictures from Glasgow may also leak online, when the cast and crew begin filming later this week. It will be interesting to see what scenes the team will be filming here.

The producers are continuing to use Scotland to film scenes related to the US. Both the timelines of American Colonies of the past and the scenes of the 20th century are being filmed in Scotland.

Related
Join the Discussion
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
More Business
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Barnaby Joyce declares 'anything that's personal in nature is nobody else's business'
Trump reportedly jokes Melania could be next to leave at Gridiron dinner
'Fab Four': William, Kate Middleton, Harry, Meghan Markle appear on stage together
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
More News
Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs live stream: Watch NBA online
LeBron James free agency: Cavs star impressed by young Lakers
Returning Novak Djokovic crashes out of Indian Wells Masters
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star likely to return on Thursday
Kyrie Irving injury update: Celtics star could miss extended time
Kyrie Irving injury update: Celtics star could miss extended time
Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
New Steam games for March week 1: 'Rise of Insanity' and more
'Far Cry 5' map editor allows gamers to use 'Assassin's Creed' objects
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Steam sale: Hellstorm Bundle from Fanatical contains 8 games worth US$1.99
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
More Life
‘Vikings’ star Alexander Ludwig wins best actor award
‘Outlander’ season 4: Streets closed for filming in Scotland
Elon Musk names Kanye West when asked who he's inspired by
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle: Why they aren’t close friends yet
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for March 13-14: Nikki gets busted
'The Young and the Restless' March 13-14 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Orville' season 2: Behind-the-scenes pictures
‘The Orville’ season 2: New pictures of production set
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car