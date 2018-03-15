'Outlander' season 4: Claire has a beautiful new hairstyle

Cast member Caitriona Balfe poses during a photocall for the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016.

Cast member Caitriona Balfe poses during a photocall for the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Claire (Caitriona Balfe) will be getting a beautiful new hairstyle in “Outlander” season 4, leaked behind-the-scenes pictures show. The actress and her colleague Sam Heughan (Sam Heughan) were spotted filming in Glasgow, where they also interacted with the fans.

The cast and crew are currently busy filming in Glasgow, Scotland. A video posted on Twitter shows Heughan waving to the fans before entering the iconic St Andrew’s church in the Square. The actor managed to hide his costume under a black jacket.

Balfe too was spotted on the same set. Pictures of the actress posted on JustJared show her in jeans, interacting with the fans. Although the actress managed to hide her costume well, the fans got to see the new hairstyle of Claire.

There were a lot of extras too on the set. The actors got blue and black coats to cover their respective costumes.

The cast and crew got a warm welcome in the city, including an invite for Heughan from a brewery that was close by [see below]. Responding to the invite the actor said that he wished he could visit for a pint or two. In a separate tweet [see below] the actor thanked the fans for braving the cold, just to catch a glimpse of the actors.

Filming is scheduled to take place for the next two days at this location. Some of the other filming locations of the show this time around include Lanarkshire and Cumbernauld Glen. Although most of the filming, if not all, is being done in Scotland, a majority of these locations will be standing in for locations in the US.

Most of the filming for “Outlander” season 4 has already been completed. The production is nearing completion, and they may wrap soon. The show is set to premiere sometime later this year, and the producers are yet to announce an exact release date.

Haha aww I wish I could thanks! I’ll send the monkies for a half o’ fine lager.... https://t.co/7asZiAFugc — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) March 14, 2018