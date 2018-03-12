'Outlander' season 4: Find out who else may be time travelling

There will be another time-travelling adventure in “Outlander” season 4. While the audience has gotten used to Claire (Caitriona Balfe) always making the jump through the magical stones at Craigh na Dun, there will a change this time around. Two characters may walk through the stones on the show this year. The following article contains spoilers.

Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield) and John Bell (Young Ian) went horse riding recently, the former teased [see below]. Horse riding lessons are common on the show, especially for Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Balfe. But, what is interesting about this is that Rankin’s character doesn’t need to ride a horse. Roger can simply drive his car if he wants to go somewhere, unless there are no cars in the place where he will be travelling to in this season.

The plot of the next season is based on Diana Gabaldon’s book “Drums of Autumn.” Fans who have read the book know that this time it will be Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger who will be travelling through time.

Brianna will get to meet her biological father for the very first time on the show this year. Roger too will get to meet the Frasers.

Since Rankin is horse riding with Bell, it is possible the two actors are filming together. Readers should note that Young Ian was on the same ship as Jamie and Claire when the big wave hit in the season 3 finale.

Filming is currently taking place in Scotland. One of the fans messaged Co-executive Producer Maril Davis online [see below] about visiting Glasgow, and hoped she could get a peek of the filming. In reply the producer said that the studio isn’t open for visitors, so the fan will not be able to see the filming.

While the cast members are busy filming, they had the chance to celebrate on the set too. César Domboy (Fergus) recently celebrated his birthday, and the wishes came pouring in from the cast and crew.

