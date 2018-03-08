'Outlander' season 3 gag reel is out and it's hilarious

The “Outlander” season 3 gag reel and deleted scenes have surfaced online. The videos show how much fun the cast members had while filming the show, and the bloopers are just hilarious to watch. The following article contains spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

Whether it was the action sequence of the Battle of Culloden or intimate sex scenes, the cast members of the show found a way to add some fun while filming the scenes. A video of the gag reel posted on Vimeo shows the times when the actors messed up their lines, and spontaneously started giggling while filming a serious scene.

There were quite few missteps while filming. Some of them were by the cast and sometimes the crew members messed up. In the end they all had a good laugh about it.

Apart from the gag reel there is a ton of deleted scenes that have surfaced online. The videos uploaded on the Tumbler page of A Scotsman & A Sassenach show what scenes the producers opted to edit out from season 3.

The first deleted scene posted on Vimeo shows an interesting conversation between Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Fergus (César Domboy). The scene is about a concerned father trying to protect his daughter from a potential heart-break.

Another video posted on Vimeo shows a typical day for Claire (Caitriona Balfe) on the British ship, where she spent most of her time helping the sick sailors. There is even a funny moment where the Sassenach is forbidden to sing, and she starts to hum instead.

All the deleted scenes from “Outlander” season 3 are from the DVD, which has been released for the fans to buy.

Meanwhile, the cast and crew are busy filming season 4 in Scotland. More than half the filming has already been completed, and the show will air some time later this year.