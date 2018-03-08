'Outlander' season 3 gag reel is out and it's hilarious

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A poster of Starz TV series "Outlander." Starring Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser. Outlander/ Facebook

The “Outlander” season 3 gag reel and deleted scenes have surfaced online. The videos show how much fun the cast members had while filming the show, and the bloopers are just hilarious to watch. The following article contains spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

Whether it was the action sequence of the Battle of Culloden or intimate sex scenes, the cast members of the show found a way to add some fun while filming the scenes. A video of the gag reel posted on Vimeo shows the times when the actors messed up their lines, and spontaneously started giggling while filming a serious scene.

There were quite few missteps while filming. Some of them were by the cast and sometimes the crew members messed up. In the end they all had a good laugh about it.

Apart from the gag reel there is a ton of deleted scenes that have surfaced online. The videos uploaded on the Tumbler page of A Scotsman & A Sassenach show what scenes the producers opted to edit out from season 3.

The first deleted scene posted on Vimeo shows an interesting conversation between Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Fergus (César Domboy). The scene is about a concerned father trying to protect his daughter from a potential heart-break.

Another video posted on Vimeo shows a typical day for Claire (Caitriona Balfe) on the British ship, where she spent most of her time helping the sick sailors. There is even a funny moment where the Sassenach is forbidden to sing, and she starts to hum instead.

All the deleted scenes from “Outlander” season 3 are from the DVD, which has been released for the fans to buy.

Meanwhile, the cast and crew are busy filming season 4 in Scotland. More than half the filming has already been completed, and the show will air some time later this year.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian fashion brand Zachary the Label reportedly goes into voluntary administration
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
Retail Food Group's shares plunge to a 10-year low
More Business
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Barnaby Joyce declares 'anything that's personal in nature is nobody else's business'
Trump reportedly jokes Melania could be next to leave at Gridiron dinner
'Fab Four': William, Kate Middleton, Harry, Meghan Markle appear on stage together
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Adult film star Stormy Daniels reportedly sues Donald Trump
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
Teen’s rape organised by mother, QLD Police hunting for rapist
More News
2018 Commonwealth Games: Boomers ready to win gold medal at home
Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic live stream: Watch NBA online
NFL Trade News: Cowboys could acquire Earl Thomas from Seahawks
Carmelo Anthony passes Jerry West on all-time scoring list
Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test live stream: Watch Port Elizabeth Test online
Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test live stream: Watch Port Elizabeth Test online
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star hoping to return 'soon'
Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star hoping to return 'soon'
More Sports
New Steam games for March week 1: 'Rise of Insanity' and more
'Far Cry 5' map editor allows gamers to use 'Assassin's Creed' objects
One in 10 Australian working women experienced sexual harassment: landmark national survey
Steam sale: Hellstorm Bundle from Fanatical contains 8 games worth US$1.99
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Chinese toddler locks mum’s iPhone for 47 years
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
Family finds world's oldest known message-in-a-bottle on Australian beach
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Future plans for massive set
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4: Morgan Jones joins Althea
‘The 100’ season 5: Valiant Bellamy picture
‘Outlander’ season 4 spoilers: Brianna meets someone in Scotland
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for March 8-9: Thomas returns
'The Bold and the Beautiful' March 8-9 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for March 7-9: Ashley blames JT
'The Young and the Restless' March 7-9 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car