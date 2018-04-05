'Outlander' season 4: Cast and crew endure the cold

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of actress Caitriona Balfe as Claire in Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

It’s pretty cold out there on the production set of “Outlander” season 4. The cast and crew of the TV series are forced to endure the harsh weather because they have a schedule to keep, and Co-executive Producer Maril Davis thanked the team for their efforts.

Davis is back in Scotland and visited the production set recently. In her famous “heard on the set” routine, the producer chose to highlight the cold weather the team is going through at the moment, rather than teasing one of the lines from the script that the fans so eagerly look forward to reading.

"It's fricken cold," someone said on the production set [see below]. Davis personally gave a shout out to the cast and crew for being “troopers” in this “miserable weather” on the set.

Dealing with the unpredictable and sometimes harsh weather in Scotland is not new to the cast and crew of the Starz TV series. Fans may have seen a few photos of Sam Heughan (Jamie) wrapped in a blanket and stealing a quick nap in between takes on the set.

Some of the sympathetic fans asked Davis why they can’t film in the summer in Scotland, a time when it is relatively easier for the team to film. The producer explained that they have to film for at least 10 months in order to complete each season, and that means that they will hit rough weather conditions at some point during the filming. The producers have a tight filming schedule and then a post production schedule, all of which is important to make sure that the TV series airs on time.

Davis also said that the summer in Scotland is like the hunt for the Sasquatch. Both are something that one hears about, but never sees in reality, the producer joked.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car