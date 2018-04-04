'Outlander': Bonus scene of Lord John Grey

A bonus scene from “Outlander” season 3 has been released online. The scene is a part of the Blu-ray and DVD set of the season. The video shows the pain Lord John Grey (David Berry) feels for his one sided love.

The clip posted on Entertainment Weekly shows Lord John Grey talking to his future wife Isobel (Tanya Reynolds) about Jamie (Sam Heughan). The British officer talks about a chess match between him and the Scotsman, but the viewers and the character’s wife can easily tell that there is more to it than what he is saying.

Lord John Grey loves Jamie, but this is a one sided love. While he is complaining about the possibility of the Scotsman letting him win in chess, being generous about not hurting the pride of the British officer, what Lord John is really looking for is some reciprocal love from his prisoner.

The Blu-ray and the DVD set of season 3 will be released on April 10 in the US. The fans can see additional footage and interviews with the cast and producers in the bonus content.

Filming for season 4 is currently ongoing in Scotland. Lord John Grey being an important character on the show going forward is expected to return at some point in the future, but so far there has been no word about Berry filming any scenes for the show and there have been no reports about the actor being spotted at the production set, even though all the other major actors have been seen filming their respective scenes.

“Outlander” season 4 is set to return some time later this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date. The plot will focus on the lives of Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in the American colonies, where they will attempt to build a home and start a new life.