'Outlander': Bonus scene of Lord John Grey

By @sachintrivedig on
David Berry
Actor David Berry as Lord John Grey in "Outlander" TV series. Outlander

A bonus scene from “Outlander” season 3 has been released online. The scene is a part of the Blu-ray and DVD set of the season. The video shows the pain Lord John Grey (David Berry) feels for his one sided love.

The clip posted on Entertainment Weekly shows Lord John Grey talking to his future wife Isobel (Tanya Reynolds) about Jamie (Sam Heughan). The British officer talks about a chess match between him and the Scotsman, but the viewers and the character’s wife can easily tell that there is more to it than what he is saying.

Lord John Grey loves Jamie, but this is a one sided love. While he is complaining about the possibility of the Scotsman letting him win in chess, being generous about not hurting the pride of the British officer, what Lord John is really looking for is some reciprocal love from his prisoner.

The Blu-ray and the DVD set of season 3 will be released on April 10 in the US. The fans can see additional footage and interviews with the cast and producers in the bonus content.

Filming for season 4 is currently ongoing in Scotland. Lord John Grey being an important character on the show going forward is expected to return at some point in the future, but so far there has been no word about Berry filming any scenes for the show and there have been no reports about the actor being spotted at the production set, even though all the other major actors have been seen filming their respective scenes.

“Outlander” season 4 is set to return some time later this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date. The plot will focus on the lives of Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in the American colonies, where they will attempt to build a home and start a new life.

Related
Join the Discussion
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Red Lea Chickens enters voluntary administration after 60 years in business
Red Lea Chickens enters voluntary administration after 60 years in business
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 to return at Davis Cup
Neymar injury update: PSG, Brazil star expected back in 2-3 weeks
LeBron James surpasses Michael Jordan with 867 straight double-digit scores
Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live stream: Watch NBA online
Australia demolished by South Africa, suffer historic Test series loss
Australia demolished by South Africa, suffer historic Test series loss
John Isner outlasts Alexander Zverev Zverev to win Miami Open
John Isner outlasts Alexander Zverev Zverev to win Miami Open
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘The 100’ season 5: New footage in teaser trailer
‘Outlander’ season 3: Lord John Grey scene
'General Hospital' April 3-6 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Directors tease scary possibility
'Avengers: Infinity Wars': Directors make a personal request
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Directors want spoiler-free entertainment
'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4: 'A journey toward hope'
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4: Producers tease theme
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car