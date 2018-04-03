'Outlander' season 4: Jamie's aunt in America

By @sachintrivedig on
Sam Heughan
a still from "Outlander" season 3 os Starz starring Sam Heughan as Jamie. Facebook/ Starz

There’s a big new character being introduced in “Outlander” season 4. The MacKenzie clan has spread across the globe, and Jamie (Sam Heughan) will get to meet his aunt in America. Details about the new character have been teased online, giving the fans who haven’t read the books an idea about what the Scotsman’s relative is like.

Actor Maria Doyle will be playing the role of Aunt Jocasta on the show. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Jocasta is the youngest sister of Jamie’s mother. She is already in America, and will be an ally to Jamie.

Aunt Jocasta is a strong-willed lady, something that the MacKenzie women are known for being on the show. One good news for the fans of Diana Gabaldon’s book series, on which the show is based, is that the new character will stay pretty close to the books, Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore has confirmed.

Aunt Jocasta is more than just an ally, as Jamie shares a personal connection with her. "She sounds and looks like his mother," Heughan said. As Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) begin to build a new home, the presence of a family member may come in handy.

“This season is about family and Jamie getting all the pieces in place before it gets thrown on his head," Heughan said.

While having a familiar close relative in the New World is a definite advantage, there will also be some dangers. Apart from their fiery tempers, the MacKenzies are known for getting involved in politics, no matter where they go, and Aunt Jocasta will be no different. Heughan confirmed that this aspect will also come up at some point in the next season.

What kind of political problems will Jamie and Claire get into this time around? The plot of “Outlander” season 4 is set around the time of the American Revolution. It will be interesting to see what part the Frasers will play during this historically significant time period.

