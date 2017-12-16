'Outlander' season 4: 2 blocks of filming completed already

By @sachintrivedig on
Outlander
A picture of Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser and Caitriona Balfe as Claire from the Starz TV series "Outlander." Facebook/ Outlander

A good deal of filming for “Outlander” season 4 has already been completed. The cast and crew have wrapped filming for this year, and are now heading for a much deserved Christmas break. The team will be back next year to finish the production of the remaining episodes.

2 blocks of filming have already been completed. Each block consists of 2 episodes, which means that four episodes are already complete. Readers should note that the producers don’t film in sequence, so it isn’t clear which four episodes have been filmed, but they probably are the first four episodes of the show.

What will the fans get to see in the first four episodes? Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) are in America, so there will be a new adventure for them there. In addition to this, Brianna’s (Sophie Skelton) storyline with Roger (Richard Rankin) will continue. The second half of season 3 mostly focused on the Frasers, so Bree may be back at the start of season 4.

Skelton has been involved in the filming of the first two blocks. The actress announced the wrap of filming for this year on Twitter.

Co-executive Producer Maril Davis thanked the “unsung heroes,” who are the crew members, for all the hard work that they have put in. The producer also thanked the crew members for all the fun moments they shared together.

It looks like the cast and crew of the TV series had a big party just before the break. Davis thanked the Assistant Directors and the drivers of the show for performing a “fabulous Xmas medley at lunch.” There was also a completion that different teams on the show took part in. The producer didn’t share any behind-the-scenes pictures yet, but they may surface online eventually.

There will once again be a total of 13 episodes in “Outlander” season 4, a number that has become a standard for the show. That means there is still a lot of filming left.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online
2017 Ashes live stream: Watch Australia vs England 3rd Test online
2017 Ashes: Australia recall Mitchel Marsh for Perth Test
NBA Trade News: Bulls shopping Nikola Mirotic, Robin Lopez
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Lleyton Hewitt comes out of retirement for 2018 Australian Open
Lleyton Hewitt comes out of retirement for 2018 Australian Open
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Theories about Carl making it
‘Outlander’ season 3: Changes from ‘Voyager’
'Coronation Street' Dec. 15 spoilers
‘Victoria’ season 2: Preview video with all new characters
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Dec. 15: Ridge proposes to Brooke
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Dec. 15 spoilers
'Winds of Winter' theory: The fate of Dorne
‘Winds of Winter’: Targaryen heirs and the support from Dorne
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car