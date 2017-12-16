'Outlander' season 4: 2 blocks of filming completed already

A good deal of filming for “Outlander” season 4 has already been completed. The cast and crew have wrapped filming for this year, and are now heading for a much deserved Christmas break. The team will be back next year to finish the production of the remaining episodes.

2 blocks of filming have already been completed. Each block consists of 2 episodes, which means that four episodes are already complete. Readers should note that the producers don’t film in sequence, so it isn’t clear which four episodes have been filmed, but they probably are the first four episodes of the show.

What will the fans get to see in the first four episodes? Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) are in America, so there will be a new adventure for them there. In addition to this, Brianna’s (Sophie Skelton) storyline with Roger (Richard Rankin) will continue. The second half of season 3 mostly focused on the Frasers, so Bree may be back at the start of season 4.

Skelton has been involved in the filming of the first two blocks. The actress announced the wrap of filming for this year on Twitter.

Co-executive Producer Maril Davis thanked the “unsung heroes,” who are the crew members, for all the hard work that they have put in. The producer also thanked the crew members for all the fun moments they shared together.

It looks like the cast and crew of the TV series had a big party just before the break. Davis thanked the Assistant Directors and the drivers of the show for performing a “fabulous Xmas medley at lunch.” There was also a completion that different teams on the show took part in. The producer didn’t share any behind-the-scenes pictures yet, but they may surface online eventually.

There will once again be a total of 13 episodes in “Outlander” season 4, a number that has become a standard for the show. That means there is still a lot of filming left.

Farewell for now bonnie Glasgee. That's a wrap on Block 2 of #Outlander. https://t.co/W3qxlzEVbv — Sophie Skelton (@SkeltonSophie) December 14, 2017

As we wrap up shooting for 2017, a huge thank you to our crew. The unsung heros of #Outlander. Thank you for your hard work and for all the laughter. Have a great break. You deserve it. Love to all of you. @Outlander_STARZ — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) December 14, 2017