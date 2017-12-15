'Outlander' season 3: Early draft had Geillis give Ian back

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture from the production set of Starz TV series "Outlander season 3, in Cape Town, South Africa. Starz/ Facebook

The initial draft of “Outlander” season 3 was very different from what the fans saw on screen. The writers retained major parts of “Voyager” initially, but changes had to be made because of the limited time and money available for the TV series. In a recent interview the producers of the show explained why and how some of these changes were made.

The finale was initially titled “Sea Change.” Over a period of time the scenes in the episode underwent some major changes, along with the tile itself.  In fact many parts of the whole season evolved over time to fit the TV format.

In an interview with Mashable, Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts explained that a lot of things play well in a novel, readers can feel the emotions of the characters they are reading, and really immerse themselves in the story. The producer pointed out that they don’t have that luxury in a TV series. Their task is to take the scenes from the pages, film it, and show it on screen. Given the limited amount of money and time that they have; the producers have to make some “creative choices.”

An early version of the script apparently had Geillis (Lotte Verbeek) give Young Ian (John Bell) back without a fight at Rose Hall. This means that the young man was not a part of the ritual at the cave in the finale.

Another big choice that the producers had to make was in the finale. Just before the storm sequence there was a chase on high seas. Captain Leonard (Charlie Hiett) was supposed to be chasing Jamie and Claire in his ship Porpoise.

Both the chase sequence and the hurricane are extensive visual effects scenes that require a fair amount of money. Roberts said that while choosing between Captain Leonard’s chase and seeing Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) fight the storm, the choice was easy- he wanted to see more of the Frasers!

Roberts also explained that the changes in the TV series were necessary to keep the story interesting for the fans of Diana Gabaldon’s book series. The producer said that a part of their job was to make sure that the show is enjoyable for both the fans of the book series and the others who don’t know what’s coming. The producers do this by shuffling things around a little, to give the book fans what they want; but not in the way that they expect it!

