'Outlander' season 3: Where the beach reunion was filmed and more

The writers of “Outlander” season 3 took to Twitter to answer some of the fans questions about the show. The writers shared production and filming details, including where the beach reunion of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) was filmed. Meanwhile, Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts shared an update about how things are progressing for season 4. The following article contains spoilers of episodes that have already aired.

Episode 11 was packed with humorous scenes, something that is not generally done on the show. Replying to a question on why this was done, the writers said that it was their intention to find some levity to balance out the more dramatic moments on the show.

One of the fans complained about the episode spending too much time with Claire finding her way on the island. The fan suggested that this portion could have been cut short to five minutes, instead of the 15-16 minute long drag. The writers said that the adaptation gave them the freedom to expand on certain aspects o the show, and they loved the idea of showing Claire using her survival skills.

Among the challenges Balfe had to endure for this episode was filming with a python named Scar, which was apparently completed in just one take. The ants that the fans see on the show are also very real, the writers revealed.

After all the struggle Claire and Jamie were eventually reunited on the beach. The writers said that this scene was filmed on Silverstroom beach in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meanwhile, Roberts and the others are currently busy preparing for “Outlander” season 4. They are currently scouting locations in Europe, but the producer did not give an exact location. Roberts also confirmed that he plans on directing an episode on the show this year.

