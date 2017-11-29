'Outlander' season 3 episode 11 was originally titled 'Turtle soup'

“Outlander” season 3 episode 11 is titled “Uncharted,” however it was originally planned to be “Turtle soup.” The producers had to make the change to keep the suspense about the reunion. In a behind the scenes video that has been released online the producers shared details about developing the episode. The following article contains spoilers.

In the video [see below] Co-executive Producer Toni Graphia revealed how they didn’t want “Turtle soup” to be the title because that would have given away an iconic scene that fans of the book series have been waiting to see. The producer called this an “out of the box” episode because it was different from what they have done before, with Claire (Caitriona Balfe) basically on survival mode on the island.

Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts said that Balfe did most of the heavy lifting for her character, instead of opting for a stunt double to take on the more physically challenging work. Graphia said that the python that the fans see on screen is a real snake, and apparently Balfe insisted on doing this scene herself. Roberts said that this was a very friendly snake, and it was brought in well in advance to help Bale get familiar with it.

There were some changes from the book “Voyager” in this episode too. Claire was seen talking to the coconut, and Graphia said that this scene was closest to comedy that the TV show will get. One big concern they had was that they didn’t have any sheep on the set, and they had to make do with goats. In the end the goats worked, so the producers are happy.

Apart from all the challenging and the fun moments, there was also some emotional drama in episode 11. For Graphia, the most emotional scene was the time when Jamie (Sam Heughan) gave his name to Fergus (César Domboy) during the wedding.

Scar the snake > @SamHeughan? Get a closer look into the making of this week’s #Outlander. pic.twitter.com/7oixJ8i8WT — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) November 27, 2017

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter