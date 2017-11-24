'Outlander' season 3 episode 11: Stranded on an island

Caitriona Balfe
Cast member Caitriona Balfe poses during a photocall for the film "Money Monster" out of competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 12, 2016. Reuters/Jean-Paul Pelissier

There’s still no reunion in sight for Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in “Outlander” season 3 episode 11. The plot for the Sassenach will be about survival, and trying to get to Jamaica as soon as possible to warn her husband. A preview video of the next episode teases some the scenes, and the synopsis reveals what to expect.

After jumping into the ocean in the previous episode, Claire will get washed ashore a relatively deserted island this week. The preview video [see below] shows her meeting a man on that island, who will help her recover. According to the synopsis the Sassenach’s primary concern will be survival.

The preview video shows Claire being wrapped in a python and touching bugs. She knows that she can’t spend too long recovering on the island, and even in her weakened condition she will want to find a way to reach Jamaica.

Claire will ask the man who helped nurse her on the island for help to reach Jamaica, explaining that she may lose her husband forever if she were to miss the chance to help him.

Meanwhile, Jamie and the others will also reach an island. According to the synopsis the Artemis will be crippled after they encounter some “treacherous waters.” The ship will lose some men during this time, and according to the synopsis Jamie will devise a “joyful moment” for his crew. The Scotsman seems as of yet unaware of the danger that awaits him in Jamaica, and he will put all his energies into reaching his destination to be reunited with his Sassenach.

The preview video doesn’t show the reunion, but the two characters will certainly meet sometime in the future. That meeting promises to be a short one because Jamie will be arrested yet again for crimes against the crown.

Credit: Starz/ YouTube

