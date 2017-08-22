'Outlander' season 3: Watch first sword clash between Jamie and Black Jack

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of Tobias Menzies as Black Jack Randall in Starz TV series "Outlander." Facebook/Outlander

When viewers first heard “The Skye Boat Song,” many liked it immediately. Over time, fans couldn’t resist the temptation of getting up and dancing when they heard “Sing me a song.” That time will come again very soon, when “Outlander” season 3 airs in September. Now, the producers have released a recap of the first two seasons, and new teasers.

It has been a long journey for Claire (Caitriona Balfe) she went to Scotland with her husband Frank (Tobias Menzies), travelled back in time accidently, met the love of her life- Jamie (Sam Heughan) and the creepy villain Black Jack, tried to stop the Jacobite Rebellion, and then went through the magical stones again to be reunited with her first husband right before the big battle started.

The next season will begin with the Battle of Culloden, which is a decisive battle for the British against the Highlanders. The recap video shows a scene of the battle from the premiere episode, showing the first clash of swords of Jamie and his arch-nemesis Black Jack. This may be the final fight between the two, if Claire’s prediction is true.

The other teaser from the next season is a GIF. While Claire will be in the US, caring for her newborn daughter, Jamie will be in chains in Scotland. It’s a nice contrast that shows the Sassenach taking her baby for a stroll, while the love of her life is in a line with other prisoners. This doesn’t mean life in the US is easy for Mrs. Randall, as she pines for her Scottish soul mate all the time.

Two other pictures have been released online. One is that of young Fergus (Romann Berrux), who will continue to follow Jamie, and the other picture of that of Frank holding “his” daughter. “Outlander” season 3 is scheduled to premiere on Sept. 10.

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

Fergus certainly isn&#39;t in France anymore. @romannberrux finds himself in another world with a furry #Outlander co-star. #BTS #STARZ

A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Aug 19, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Tobias Menzies cuddles up to a tiny co-star. #Outlander #BTS #STARZ

A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

Credit: outlander/ Instagram

