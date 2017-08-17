'Outlander' season 3: New teasers released

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A behind the scenes picture of Sam Heughan (Jamie) for the sets of Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

New teasers of “Outlander” season 3 have been released online. There is a GIF of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) unable to sleep at night, and a new picture of a scruffy-looking Jamie as well. Cast members Sophie Skelton (Brianna) and Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield) also appeared in a new interview to talk about their characters.

The GIF of Claire and Jamie (see below) shows them spending a sleepless night. Separated by time and distance, the two characters pine for each other. The other GIF posted on Twitter by Entertainment Weekly reporter Lynette Rice shows a tender mother-and-daughter moment.

A video interview below conducted by ET Now reporter Leanne Aguilera reveals that fans will be getting to see more of Brianna and Roger. This will be after their brief introduction in season 2.

Rankin said that he and his fellow cast member always knew that the introduction of their characters will be gradual in the TV series. Next season, the actor teased, it feels like Roger and Brianna are slightly segregated from the rest of the cast. While most of the action takes place in Boston in the flash-forward and in the 1700s Scotland with Jamie, it will be mostly be the 1960s for Rankin and Skelton.

An important aspect of next season is the relationship between Claire and Brianna. Skelton pointed out that the last season showed the two characters mostly arguing with each other, but this year, there will be a lot of tender moments between the mother and daughter. The bond of the two characters will lead to them becoming friends, the actress teased.

Meanwhile, Heughan shared a new picture of his character online. The picture shows Jamie from the time he grows a beard in “Outlander” season 3.

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

 

Better get a shave before the season 3 premiere...? @outlander_starz

A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

Credit: Sam Heughan/ Instagram

Related
Join the Discussion
How artificial intelligence could affect your job
CBA chief Ian Narev’s retirement announced amid allegations bank breached money-laundering laws
LinkedIn is testing Career Advice in Australia
Australian business conditions hits a fresh multi-year peak
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
Employment growth in Australia is stronger in 2017 amid AI 'threats'
More Business
Diana’s bodyguard says crash ‘could have been avoided’, talks ‘glaring errors’
Charles or William: The UK reveals who they want as king
Spat starts with Barnaby Joyce's citizenship
Uber Australia to give free rides to anyone named Sam
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
More News
Rafael Nadal bittersweet after reclaiming World No. 1 ranking
Roger Federer vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Rogers Cup Final online
Tony Parker injury update: Spurs PG targeting January comeback
Rafael Nadal upset by Denis Shapovalov at Montreal Masters
Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch set with all neutral judges
Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn rematch set with all neutral judges
Kyrie Irving Trade: Spurs would get long-term commitment from guard
Kyrie Irving Trade: Spurs would get long-term commitment from guard
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Coronation Street' Aug. 16 spoilers [VIDEOS]
Heida Reed and others join ‘Poldark’ season 4 read through
Female pro road racer dies while filming ‘Deadpool 2’
Paris Hilton: Women accusing ‘charming’ Trump of sex assault only want fame
3 fast facts about 'Queen of the South' season 2 episode 11
'Queen of the South' 'La Noche Oscura del Alma' spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 5: Guest stars added; Charles Boyle for the win
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ season 5: Guest stars added; Charles Boyle for the win
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car