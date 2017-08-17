'Outlander' season 3: New teasers released

A behind the scenes picture of Sam Heughan (Jamie) for the sets of Starz TV series "Outlander."

A behind the scenes picture of Sam Heughan (Jamie) for the sets of Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

New teasers of “Outlander” season 3 have been released online. There is a GIF of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) unable to sleep at night, and a new picture of a scruffy-looking Jamie as well. Cast members Sophie Skelton (Brianna) and Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield) also appeared in a new interview to talk about their characters.

The GIF of Claire and Jamie (see below) shows them spending a sleepless night. Separated by time and distance, the two characters pine for each other. The other GIF posted on Twitter by Entertainment Weekly reporter Lynette Rice shows a tender mother-and-daughter moment.

A video interview below conducted by ET Now reporter Leanne Aguilera reveals that fans will be getting to see more of Brianna and Roger. This will be after their brief introduction in season 2.

Rankin said that he and his fellow cast member always knew that the introduction of their characters will be gradual in the TV series. Next season, the actor teased, it feels like Roger and Brianna are slightly segregated from the rest of the cast. While most of the action takes place in Boston in the flash-forward and in the 1700s Scotland with Jamie, it will be mostly be the 1960s for Rankin and Skelton.

An important aspect of next season is the relationship between Claire and Brianna. Skelton pointed out that the last season showed the two characters mostly arguing with each other, but this year, there will be a lot of tender moments between the mother and daughter. The bond of the two characters will lead to them becoming friends, the actress teased.

Meanwhile, Heughan shared a new picture of his character online. The picture shows Jamie from the time he grows a beard in “Outlander” season 3.

How could heartbreak not keep them up at night? #Outlander pic.twitter.com/q4zHBhosva — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) August 15, 2017

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

Better get a shave before the season 3 premiere...? @outlander_starz A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

Credit: Sam Heughan/ Instagram