'Outlander' season 3: First look at Marsali; Jamie takes aim with bow

New cast member Lauren Lyle has teased the first look of her character Marsali in “Outlander” season 3. Meanwhile, another behind-the-scenes picture shows Sam Heughan (Jamie) using a bow and arrow while filming a scene for the show.

Marsali is one of Laoghaire MacKenzie’s (Nell Hudson) daughters. The character will play an important role as the story moves forward. After appearing in the medical drama “Holby City,” Lyle will be playing this significant character.

Fans of the Starz show have already seen Lyle from the time her casting was announced. The new picture the actress shared online [see below] shows a dramatic transformation, teasing the actress stepping into the time-travelling drama with ease. Commenting on the post, many of the fans expressed their excitement for the character. If the picture is any indication, Lyle appears set to portray the character perfectly.

The other picture [see below] is that of Heughan in his Highlander outfit. In this scene, Jamie will be busy hunting in the woods. The character will have a long beard during this time on the show.

It’s just over three weeks before the show airs. While the fans wait, there are lots of fun activities related to the show that one can take part in.

Apart from the guessing game that Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts is playing with the fans online, there is a new official quiz of the show. Author Diana Gabaldon, on whose work the show is based, took the quiz recently. Her perfect score in the quiz prompted a question in the result that asked her if she was Gabaldon. The author shared this funny moment online.

Meanwhile, another teaser of the show has been released online. This is a scene from the next season that shows the bonding of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton).

Outlander Clan 2k17 coming at ya #Season3 #Outlander ⚔️⚓️ A post shared by Lauren Lyle (@laurenlyle7) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:20am PDT

Credit: Lauren Lyle/ Instagram

@SamHeughan aims to shoot the perfect scene. #Outlander #STARZ #BTS A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Credit: Outlander/ Instagram

I took the quiz. It gave me my score, and then said, "You wouldn't be Diana Gabaldon, would you?" #clever https://t.co/qLCZVHavOV — Diana Gabaldon (@Writer_DG) August 16, 2017

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter