Repeated Emmy snubs prompts creation of special 'Outlander' awards

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of cast member Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser and Caitriona Balfe as Claire from "Outlander" Season 2. Starz/Facebook

Despite having a huge fanbase, “Outlander” is yet to win the prestigious Emmy award. Tired of repeated snubs, a website has created a special award just for the TV series.

“We're sick and tired of #Emmys snubbing #Outlander, so we created our own #OutlanderAwards!” a post on the Gold Derby Twitter page reads. This is not an officially recognised award; it has been created to help fans pass the time while waiting for season 3.

There are 11 topics to vote for, and all of them are related to the Starz TV series. The voting needs to be done on the Gold Derby website.  

The voting categories include best performances by Sam Heughan (Jamie), Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Tobias Menzies (Black Jack/Frank) in season 1 and 2 separately, best episode in each season, best writer, and best director. Apart from the main cast members, the only other actor who gets an award category is Duncan Lacroix (Murtagh Fraser).

Although “Outlander” is yet to win an Emmy, the show has been nominated in the said award. It has won other awards, too. It was nominated for the Golden Globes USA, Primetime Emmy, Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, BAFTA awards Scotland, British Society of Cinematographers, Costume Designers Guild Awards, Critics Choice Television Awards, International Film Music Critics Award (IFMCA), Irish Film and Television Awards, Online Film & Television Association, and World Soundtrack Awards.

Meanwhile, the show has won the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films US, BAFTA Awards Scotland, Critics Choice Television Awards, Gold Derby Awards, People's Choice Awards, and Women's Image Network Awards.

Will “Outlander” season 3 help the show get more attention? This is the biggest and most complex production for the show so far, with the main characters travelling to the Caribbean.

Credit: Gold Derby/ Twitter

