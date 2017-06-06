'Outlander' season 3 spoilers: Show reveals if this character cheated on wife; Diana Gabaldon has watched 9 episodes

There will be no ambiguity in “Outlander” season 3 on the question of whether or not a major character cheated on his wife, Diana Gabaldon revealed. The celebrity author has already seen 9 episodes of the show and has positive things to say about how close they are to the books and more. The following article contains spoilers.

“There has always been the question in the books as to whether Frank was or was not unfaithful to Claire during their marriage and I’ve always left it ambiguous,” Gabaldon told Radio Times. Fans made up their own minds based on their view of the character.

The writers of the TV series, however, had to make up their minds about Frank (Tobias Menzies). Gabaldon is not giving any hints about what they chose, but said that the writers have treated the character “fairly.”

Gabaldon has made her assessment after watching the first 9 episodes of the next season. The author did not say if this was the final cut or preliminary cut that the producers have put together before the final editing.

“I do think that season three is going to be remarkably strong. I’ve seen the first nine episodes now put together and they’re fabulous, the first six especially are very close to the book,” the author teased.

Gabaldon also teased that the writers have expanded some of the scenes involving Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) in the flashbacks. That means the mother-daughter will get considerable screen time in the first half of the season, when the Sassenach is still separated from Jamie (Sam Heughan).

Filming of “Outlander” season 3 is all set to wrap in a few weeks. The cast and crew are currently in South Africa, finishing the last leg of the filming. The premiere episode will air sometime in September.

