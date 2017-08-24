'Outlander' season 3: See Claire's new Boston apartment and Jamie's cave

A new video showing scenes from “Outlander” season 3 has been released online. Fans get to see what Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) apartment in Boston looks like and also Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) cave. Production designer Jon Gary Steele also shared insights about how they developed the sets this time around.

In the video (see below), Entertainment Tonight reporter Leanne Aguilera spoke to Steele about his approach to designing the sets. The video also contains some of the scenes for next season.

As the season 3 begins from the time Claire and Frank (Tobias Menzies) first arrive in the US, they will go apartment hunting. The video has an empty apartment in Boston that the couple evaluates as their future home. The other scenes involve the Sassenach driving her car and a shot of Balfe in the kitchen set.

It takes a lot of planning and preparation to make sure they are able to create the perfect set. Steele revealed that they start sketching and building the models for next season right in the middle of the current one. When the actual work begins, the team has just four months to translate the models into real sets.

For the Boston apartment set, the production design team’s main aim was to show Claire in a new world. While deciding the colours for the set, Steele and his team looked at car samples from the 50s and the 60s. Steele noticed that there were different shades of blues and greens prominent in this time period. This became the inspiration for hue in the different rooms of the apartment.

The other big set in the video is that of Jamie’s cave. The production team built the interiors of this set on stage, but the exterior shots were filmed on location. Aguilera also posted a picture from this set on her Instagram page.

Steele’s favourite set in “Outlander” season 3 is the Print Shop. The production team has in the past added small details as clues, and they have done so again this year. Steele asked fans to pay attention during the reunion scene to find these clues.

