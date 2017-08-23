'Outlander' season 3: First look at Ardsmuir Prison

David Berry
A picture of actor David Berry, cast as Lord John Grey in Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

A new teaser trailer of “Outlander” season 3 has been released online, which gives the fans a first look at the fictitious Ardsmuir Prison. There is also a scene of Lord John Grey (David Berry) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) featured in the video.

By now, even the fans who haven’t read the books by Diana Gabaldon, on which the show is based, know that Jamie will survive the Battle of Culloden, even though he wants to die, and he will later be taken to Ardsmuir Prison in Scotland. The new character Lord John Grey is the governor of this prison.

The opening scene of the teaser trailer [see below] shows what Ardsmuir Prison looks like. The massive structure looks imposing from the outside, and it is sure to send a chill down the spines of newly arriving prisoners. The interiors of this prison are also depressingly dark.

In one of these dark prison cells, or in the governor’s office, Lord John Grey has a conversation with Jamie. The two appear to have developed a rapport, as they talk about Claire (Caitriona Balfe).

Jamie seems to be talking about his wife, or at least thinking about her, all the time. On a previous occasion he has told Lord John Grey that she’s a healer.

In the flash forward, Claire is honing her healing skills further by studying to be a doctor. Like Jamie, she two can’t stop thinking about him. A previous released trailer showed a scene in which she tells her colleague about how the Scottish warrior is always on her mind.

The song playing in the background is “I Found” by Amber Run, from the debut album “SAM.” The song is apt for the situation in “Outlander” season 3, in which both Jamie and Claire feel they found true love, but it wasn’t supposed to be. That situation will change when the Sassenach goes back in time once again.

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

