'Outlander' season 3: Producers made Laoghaire more sympathetic

After watching “Outlander” season 3 episode 8, fans now understand why there were changes from the books with regards to Laoghaire (Nell Hudson). In a new video released online, the producers shared insights on the show and the plot. The following article contains minor spoilers from episodes that have already aired.

In the video (see below), the producers says the title of episode 8 was initially “Home Sweet Home.” However, co-executive producer Matthew B. Roberts later came up with “First Wife.” Co-executive producer Toni Graphia also says that the new title could be confused to mean the First Lady, which is understandable as Claire (Caitriona Balfe) is married to the actual owner of the Lallybroch estate. However, the logic behind the change was that the idea of the first wife essentially means there is a second wife, which is the main focus of the plot.

Executive producer Ronald D. Moore reveals that way back in the first season, when Laoghaire was first introduced, he was conscience of the fact that she would eventually marry Jamie (Sam Heughan). For this reason, they made sure the character appeared more sympathetic at that time, to make sure the audience legitimately believes she could marry Jamie.

The way Jamie and Laoghaire were brought together later was done carefully. The Scotsman was alone and depressed for a long time, and what brought him into marriage was the need to be the father of two little girls.

In the final shot of episode 8, when Jamie and Claire watch Young Ian (John Bell) being taken away, the reality of their relationship sets in. Graphia points out that Claire is more certain of the relationship in the book, but they decided to add an element of doubt on the show.

Lallybroch was full of surprises. Watch as the executive producers go inside last night's #Outlander. pic.twitter.com/rlk5wYBby1 — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) November 6, 2017

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter