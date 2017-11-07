'Outlander' season 3: How Young Ian planned to swim back with treasure

By @sachintrivedig on
Ronald Moore
Executive producer Ronald Moore participates in the Starz "Outlander" panel at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, January 9, 2015. Reuters/David McNew

There are a couple of questions about “Outlander” season 3 that the fans have, and some of them were answered by Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore in an online Q&A recently. The producer clarified certain doubts, like how Young Ian (John Bell) planned to swim back to shore with the treasure. The following article contains spoilers from the episodes that have aired.

Young Ian swam all the way to the small island to get the treasure. Before being kidnapped by smugglers the plan was to swim back with the box. When one of the fans asked Moore about how the young man planned to accomplish the task, the producer replied by saying that Young Ian has “very strong teeth.”

The final shot of episode 8 was filmed using a drone, Moore confirmed. The ship, and a large portion of the cliff and the landscape in this scene were created using CGI.

Another question that some fans have is why Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) don’t try and tell the truth to Jenny (Laura Donnelly). Moore admitted that this question comes up periodically, but he explained that the producers have to carefully consider under what circumstances the couple will reveal the truth to other characters.

The next episode will take Jamie and Claire on a sea voyage. Moore said that they have worked hard on the ships that the fans will see in the rest of the season. One of the challenges while filming the ship scenes was the cast and crew getting sick because of the smell of the fake vomit.

While there were challenges that the producers and their team faced, Moore is proud of what they have been able to create. He particularly likes Jamie’s tricorn hat, which Heughan wore for “Outlander” season 3. The producer also said that he and his team were able to finalise the last episode of the current season last week.

Related
Join the Discussion
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
More Business
Egyptian TV presenter faces jail time after appearing to promote pre-marital sex
Twitter employee uses last day in the job to deactivate Trump's account
Truck attack: Trump tweets NYC suspect ‘should get death penalty’
Cassie Sainsbury’s $100K legal bill to be shouldered by Australian taxpayers
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
More News
Jahlil Okafor Trade: Atlanta Haws show interest in Sixers big man
Australian Robert Whittaker vs Georges St-Pierre unlikely at UFC 221
Luol Deng, Lakers trying to reach a buyout or trade
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 close to new contract
Rafael Nadal unlikely for ATP World Tour Finals after Paris Masters exit
Rafael Nadal unlikely for ATP World Tour Finals after Paris Masters exit
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream: Watch NBA online
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 comes with US$174 worth of Steam games
4 Asian horror games to play this November
Android horror games: Humble Mobile Halloween Bundle includes 'Sanitarium' and more
'Monster Hunter World' trailer: Aloy from 'Horizon Zero Dawn' as playable character
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3: Ronald Moore answers fan questions
‘Vikings’ season 6: Challenging early morning pickups of cast
Taylor Swift threatens critic, ACLU says just ‘shake it off’
'Coronation Street' Nov. 8 spoilers
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Jeff Goldblum teases 'garnish' role
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Ian Malcolm to have ‘small’ role
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: This character not joining Dark Side
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Luke back on Millennium Falcon
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car