'Outlander' season 3: How Young Ian planned to swim back with treasure

There are a couple of questions about “Outlander” season 3 that the fans have, and some of them were answered by Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore in an online Q&A recently. The producer clarified certain doubts, like how Young Ian (John Bell) planned to swim back to shore with the treasure. The following article contains spoilers from the episodes that have aired.

Young Ian swam all the way to the small island to get the treasure. Before being kidnapped by smugglers the plan was to swim back with the box. When one of the fans asked Moore about how the young man planned to accomplish the task, the producer replied by saying that Young Ian has “very strong teeth.”

The final shot of episode 8 was filmed using a drone, Moore confirmed. The ship, and a large portion of the cliff and the landscape in this scene were created using CGI.

Another question that some fans have is why Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) don’t try and tell the truth to Jenny (Laura Donnelly). Moore admitted that this question comes up periodically, but he explained that the producers have to carefully consider under what circumstances the couple will reveal the truth to other characters.

The next episode will take Jamie and Claire on a sea voyage. Moore said that they have worked hard on the ships that the fans will see in the rest of the season. One of the challenges while filming the ship scenes was the cast and crew getting sick because of the smell of the fake vomit.

While there were challenges that the producers and their team faced, Moore is proud of what they have been able to create. He particularly likes Jamie’s tricorn hat, which Heughan wore for “Outlander” season 3. The producer also said that he and his team were able to finalise the last episode of the current season last week.

