'Outlander' season 3: 'We don't want to break the dream for viewers'

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A Still from the Starz TV series "Outlander." Sam Heughan [left] as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe [right] as Claire. Facebook/ Outlander

From the next episode of “Outlander” season 3, the fans will get to see the kind of challenges the cast and crew faced while filming in South Africa. In a recent interview, Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts explained how important it is for them to make sure that they meet the viewers’ expectations. The following article contains minor spoilers from the episodes that have already aired.

With the kidnapping of Young Ian (John Bell), it is time for Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) to embark on a rescue mission. The voyage and the events thereafter were all filmed in South Africa.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Roberts joked that the TV show would have been much easier if it was a drama about Claire as a lawyer or a doctor. In such a situation the show would need to be filmed at the hospital or the court room set most of the time, and this can be done in the same city. However, the time travelling TV series also takes the main characters to different countries each year, which makes it challenging for the producers.

Roberts and the other producers are keen on ensuring that the TV series looks real. “We don’t want to break the dream for viewers,” he said.

The directors also try innovative methods of filming. The last scene of episode 8 for instance involved a drone. The growing distance of the camera and the couple is supposed to show the growing distance between them and Young Ian.

The massive pirate ship called Bruja that the fans saw at the end of the episode was apparently created using computer graphics. Visual Effects Supervisor Richard Briscoe filmed a practical ship in a water tank in Cape Town, Roberts said, and the images he took were added to a computerized ocean to create the realistic scene for the show.

Related
Join the Discussion
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
More Business
Egyptian TV presenter faces jail time after appearing to promote pre-marital sex
Twitter employee uses last day in the job to deactivate Trump's account
Truck attack: Trump tweets NYC suspect ‘should get death penalty’
Cassie Sainsbury’s $100K legal bill to be shouldered by Australian taxpayers
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Multiple people feared dead in helicopter crash that kills Saudi prince
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
Australia turns down New Zealand’s refugee offer, prefers US deal
More News
NBA Trade News: Pistons deny Eric Bledsoe-Reggie Jackson swap in the works
Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets live stream: Watch NBA online
Rafael Nadal seals year-end World No. 1 ranking at Paris Masters
Cleveland Cavaliers hold emergency meeting to air out differences
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 close to new contract
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 close to new contract
Jahlil Okafor Trade: Celtics refuse to part with first-round pick
Jahlil Okafor Trade: Celtics refuse to part with first-round pick
More Sports
Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 comes with US$174 worth of Steam games
4 Asian horror games to play this November
Android horror games: Humble Mobile Halloween Bundle includes 'Sanitarium' and more
'Monster Hunter World' trailer: Aloy from 'Horizon Zero Dawn' as playable character
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3: Using a drone to film a scene
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Contacting Command
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 6: Team heads to Sin City
Controversial Dutch TV show ‘Raped or Not’ to air
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked pictures of a castle set
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Another possible siege
'Vikings' season 5 premiere countdown begins
‘Vikings’ season 5: New trailer is all about secrets
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car