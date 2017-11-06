'Outlander' season 3: 'We don't want to break the dream for viewers'

From the next episode of “Outlander” season 3, the fans will get to see the kind of challenges the cast and crew faced while filming in South Africa. In a recent interview, Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts explained how important it is for them to make sure that they meet the viewers’ expectations. The following article contains minor spoilers from the episodes that have already aired.

With the kidnapping of Young Ian (John Bell), it is time for Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) to embark on a rescue mission. The voyage and the events thereafter were all filmed in South Africa.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Roberts joked that the TV show would have been much easier if it was a drama about Claire as a lawyer or a doctor. In such a situation the show would need to be filmed at the hospital or the court room set most of the time, and this can be done in the same city. However, the time travelling TV series also takes the main characters to different countries each year, which makes it challenging for the producers.

Roberts and the other producers are keen on ensuring that the TV series looks real. “We don’t want to break the dream for viewers,” he said.

The directors also try innovative methods of filming. The last scene of episode 8 for instance involved a drone. The growing distance of the camera and the couple is supposed to show the growing distance between them and Young Ian.

The massive pirate ship called Bruja that the fans saw at the end of the episode was apparently created using computer graphics. Visual Effects Supervisor Richard Briscoe filmed a practical ship in a water tank in Cape Town, Roberts said, and the images he took were added to a computerized ocean to create the realistic scene for the show.