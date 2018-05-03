'Outlander' season 3 Print Shop: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe share insights

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A poster of Starz TV series "Outlander." Starring Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser. Outlander/ Facebook

A clip from the “Outlander” season 3 Blu-ray, showing an interview of cast members Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire), has been released online. The video shows the actors talking about the famous Print Shop scene. The following article contains spoilers from the episodes that have already aired.

The Print Shop scene is the reunion of Jamie and Claire after a gap of twenty years. In the video [see below] Balfe said that she had extensive discussions with the writers about this specific scene, knowing how important it is for the fans.

“When you first see each other, it’s almost like you are in this little bubble of fantasy,” Balfe said. In the scene Claire was expecting to walk in on Jamie, and the Highlander would immediately sweep her up in his arms, with the violins playing in the background. However, things turned out very differently.

Jamie had accepted by then that he would never meet Claire again. The Highlander always thought about his wife during these twenty years, and when his Sassenach finally came to see him at the Print Shop he was so shocked that he fainted.

Heughan said that there was a great deal of thought that was put into the Print Shop scene. The actor also had to do many rehearsals to get it right. The actor also complimented the writers for doing a “great job.”

After all that preparation, Heughan said that it was important for him to forget everything and just feel the moment of the scene. The actor hopes that the fans enjoyed their performance. More such exclusive extras are available in the Blu-ray set.

Heughan and Balfe are currently busy filming for “Outlander” season 4 in Scotland. The story this time around is set in the American colonies, where Jamie and Claire found themselves in the season 3 finale.

Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment Canada

