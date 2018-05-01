'Outlander' season 4: Sam Heughan celebrates birthday on set

Yet another year has passed, and cast member Sam Heughan (Jamie) had to spend his birthday filming for “Outlander” season 4 on the set. The actor engaged in some online banter with his co-star Caitriona Balfe (Claire), and the jokes are just as entertaining as ever.

Balfe shared an interesting picture of her with Heughan online [see below]. “Twitter just asked what’s happening.. and I can safely say I have no idea!!!” the actress wrote in her post, while wishing her fellow cast member a happy birthday.

Heughan too shared a picture online [see below], showing Balfe in the makeup chair, getting ready to film her scenes. The actress can be seen with her eyes closed, and the makeup team appears to be working on making her look older. Balfe plays the role of an older Claire on the show, and the TV series has won high praise for making the ageing process look so flawless.

Just as Balfe plays an older Claire, Heughan’s character too has aged on the show. Balfe decided to be kind to her fellow cast member on his birthday, and decided not to post the picture of him getting his makeup done. The fans, however, encouraged her to post the picture.

Heughan confirmed that he had to spend a lot of time on the makeup chair. He also admitted that he “dodged a bullet” thanks to the kindness Balfe showed him.

The official Starz Twitter page too wished Heughan on his birthday. The actor is often called “King of Men,” and the birthday post [see below] called him “King of Leading Men.”

Heughan recently took part in a marathon, but said that he would be back on set one day later. There appears to have been no break for the actor after running in the marathon, and he had to celebrate his birthday with his fellow cast members.

Twitter just asked what’s happening.. and I can safely say I have no idea!!! Happy Birthday our kid @SamHeughan pic.twitter.com/bx520mZ6Tz — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) April 30, 2018

Credit: Caitriona Balfe/Twitter

Credit: Sam Heughan/ Twitter

You know what .... I’ll be kind.... and not post the pic of you getting your’s done ..!!!! _ https://t.co/FSJu2U1brw — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) May 1, 2018

We know Jamie's the King of Men, but we'd like to go on record to say @SamHeughan's the King of Leading Men. Wish a happy birthday to the man who helps make #Outlander so special. pic.twitter.com/S7I6qHV3Gg — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) April 30, 2018

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter